Envision Powers Central Asia's Largest Wind Development - 1 GW Bash & Dzhankeldy

News provided by

Envision Energy

20 Jun, 2023, 06:36 ET

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a world-leading renewable energy company, is proud to announce its pivotal role as turbine supplier for the 1 GW Bash & Dzhankeldy wind projects in Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power, a renowned Saudi Arabian developer that is driving the energy transition globally, spearheads these projects' development, with financing offered by leading international development financial institutions led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), DEG, Proparco, the OPEC Fund, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) among others.

Continue Reading
NEW_Envision_Tag_Line
NEW_Envision_Tag_Line

Envision Energy's EN171-6.5 wind turbines are integral to these projects' operational and financial frameworks. This confirms the faith placed in Envision by various financial institutions including EBRD and ADB.

The Bash & Djankeldy wind projects will contribute immensely to Uzbekistan's objective of installing 5000 MW of wind energy by 2030.

John Lee, Managing Director of Envision Energy Asia and Africa, comments, "As a dedicated net-zero partner, we offer a comprehensive suite of product and system solutions. We're proud to drive renewable energy expansion in Uzbekistan and beyond, furthering the growth and sustainability of the renewable energy sector."

With a robust track record in delivering high-quality wind turbines and renewable energy products worldwide, Envision is committed to providing solutions in new energy infrastructure, combining renewables with energy storage, digital grid, and power-to-x (P2X) technologies to meet the evolving needs of its global customers.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of "solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind". Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, smart storage system and green hydrogen solutions through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the "new coal", batteries and hydrogen fuel as the "new oil", the AIoT network as the "new grid", the net-zero industrial parks to the "new infrastructure", and to promote the construction and cultivation of green "new industry".

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

For more information, please visit www.envision-group.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747745/4073591/NEW_Envision_Tag_Line.jpg

SOURCE Envision Energy

Also from this source

Envision impulsará proyecto eólico de 500 MW en Egipto financiado por IFC y JBIC

Envision participera à un projet éolien de 500 MW en Égypte financé par l'IFC et la JBIC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.