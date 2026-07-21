Envoc Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Positioning the Company as for High-Stakes Government Identity Solutions

BATON ROUGE, La., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoc, a Louisiana software firm specializing in digital identity and biometric verification technologies, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This rigorous independent audit confirms that Envoc maintains comprehensive controls over security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy across all of its products and client applications.

Elevated Multi-Factor Authentication using the gold-standard in Liveness and Biometric Identity Matching The only 3D Liveness backed by a $600,000 Spoof Bounty (see liveness.com)

In an era of escalating AI-powered fraud vectors that threaten identity systems, the SOC 2 Type II certification represents the gold standard for service organizations that handle sensitive data. It validates Envoc's privacy-by-design philosophy and robust safeguards for collecting, processing, storing, and deleting personal and biometric information. These controls prove especially critical for identity verification systems and digital driver's licenses that carry real-world consequences for access to benefits, voting, travel, and other essential services.

This achievement directly strengthens Envoc's readiness for government agencies and regulated industries. Many state and federal requests for proposals now require SOC 2 attestation, and the certification removes procurement barriers while signaling operational maturity and continuous compliance through ongoing monitoring and annual re-audits.

Envoc's flagship product, FaceLock (facelock.id), exemplifies this commitment by addressing the increased fraud vectors that AI technologies introduce. FaceLock delivers liveness-based multi-factor authentication and unique biometric-document binding that secures critical high-stakes operations, including wire transfers, password resets, address changes, and any process susceptible to identity takeover. Its approach anchors trust directly to government-issued credential chips, such as passport NFC or ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7 compliant mobile driver's licenses, thereby supporting the latest standards for communicating trust established at the highest issuing authorities—even for underprivileged residents who do not own a smartphone.

"Even with our best intentions, we found that Government and Enterprise clients choose SOC 2 Type II certified firms over their uncertified choices," stated Calvin Fabre, Founder and Lead Innovator of Envoc. "It equips us to serve high-stakes government transactions with even greater confidence, giving residents and users disciplined privacy while countering the rise of AI-driven threats."

Since its founding in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Envoc has pioneered transformative identity technologies, including development of the first legal mobile driver's license application in the United States. The company maintains offices in Baton Rouge and Hammond, actively supports Southeastern Louisiana University through donations and innovation initiatives, and continues to contribute to international standards for secure digital credentials.

For more information about Envoc's SOC 2 Type II certification, visit https://envoc.com/soc-2/. To explore FaceLock, visit https://facelock.id/.

About Envoc

Envoc is a technology product creation company headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with an additional office in Hammond. The firm specializes in digital identity, license verification, liveness verification, mDL integration, and associated privacy-preserving technologies. Envoc focuses on designing, creating, and launching meaningful technology products that help businesses, governments, and people flourish.

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SOURCE Envoc