Envoc Celebrates Milestone as TSA Expands Acceptance of LA Wallet Mobile Driver's Licenses

BATON ROUGE, La., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoc, Louisiana's leading software development company and creator of LA Wallet, is thrilled to announce the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) nationwide expansion of Mobile Driver's License (mDL) acceptance for LA Wallet users. As of today, individuals with a Real ID-compliant Louisiana state-issued driver's license or identification card can utilize their mobile devices to pass through TSA checkpoints at participating airports across the United States.

The LA Wallet App now allows users to share their official mobile drivers license at approved TSA locations around the country. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry announcing a new LA Wallet feature that can be used for TSA security screening at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

As Louisiana's LA Wallet mDL implementation becomes the eighth state-level adoption of this cutting-edge technology, Envoc, the driving force behind LA Wallet's development, celebrates its substantial impact on advancing digital innovation within the state.

Envoc's Founder and CEO, Calvin Fabre, expressed his excitement about the TSA partnership: "The acceptance of Louisiana's mDL by TSA is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and hard work. Envoc's mission is to create a better reality for our clients and communities through innovation and creativity. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to pushing the digital ID space forward."

To utilize the mDL feature, LA Wallet users must onboard their licenses through a separate process and unique workflow within the app. Once completed, users can conveniently "Share with TSA" using a secure QR code that initiates data transfer to the TSA agent's specialized machine. This process enhances efficiency and security by allowing agents to verify users' identities, cross-reference multiple tickets, and streamline check-ins.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and first lady Sharon Landry demonstrated the ease of use of LA Wallet at a Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport TSA security checkpoint at an official ceremony this week. The governor shared his vision, stating, "Our hope is that, by the end of the year, all airports in Louisiana will be able to use LA Wallet, and then hopefully the rest of the country will follow suit."

The integration of LA Wallet with TSA promises numerous benefits for Louisiana residents, including reduced reliance on physical credentials, faster security screenings, and improved convenience. Users can now confidently approach TSA checkpoints at participating airports without needing to scan paper tickets. TSA officials acknowledge that mDL technology provides a more secure verification process, further strengthening the safety and security of air travel.

The mDL feature is currently active at eight locations, with plans to expand to 27 additional airports shortly. For updates and a full list of participating airports, visit the TSA website at www.tsa.gov/digital-id .

Since LA Wallet's launch, nearly 2 million Louisiana citizens actively utilize the app, resulting in over 4 million successful digital transactions. The Envoc team remains dedicated to shaping the future of digital identity innovation by focusing on increasing ease and accessibility while enhancing safety and fraud prevention measures.

Envoc's ongoing success, including being named a 2024 LED Louisiana Growth Leader, highlights the company's commitment to innovation, philanthropy, leadership, and fostering a strong company culture. The Louisiana Growth Leaders selection process is led by a statewide panel of economic development professionals who assess companies based on various growth and impact criteria.

Envoc is Louisiana's premier software and mobile app development company specializing in creating innovative solutions that improve people's lives. To learn more about Envoc and LA Wallet, please visit www.envoc.com or www.lawallet.com .

Media Contact: Calvin Fabre, Envoc Founder and CEO, [email protected], (225) 384-5549.

SOURCE Envoc