MONTVALE, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is proud to announce that Colin Regina, Chris Johnson and Michael Hunter have been named to ENX Magazine's prestigious 2026 Difference Makers list. This annual recognition honors individuals across the office technology industry who drive innovation, support the dealer community and make a lasting impact on the businesses and customers they serve.

ENX Magazine Honors Sharp's Colin Regina, Chris Johnson and Michael Hunter as 2026 Difference Makers

Colin Regina, Vice President of the Technical Services Group, has spent over 40 years advancing service innovation in the imaging industry. He is leading Sharp's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into service operations, enabling predictive maintenance, faster troubleshooting, and data-driven decision-making. By leveraging device telemetry and service data, Regina is helping transform how dealers and technicians support increasingly complex print environments, improving both efficiency and customer experience.

Chris Johnson, Senior Director of Sales, Central Region, is a dynamic leader known for his strategic mindset and commitment to dealer success. Since joining Sharp in 2018, Johnson has helped dealers diversify into new technology categories, contributing to significant revenue growth. With more than two decades of industry experience—and a distinguished military career leading teams in Iraq and Afghanistan—he brings a disciplined, mission-driven approach to leadership. Johnson also founded Sharp's Military Enterprise Resource Group and continues to champion veteran hiring within the technology sector.

Michael Hunter, Director, Marketing Programs, Pricing & Events, brings more than 35 years of industry experience and plays a pivotal role in supporting Sharp's dealer network through strategic marketing and sales initiatives. By developing programs and promotions aligned with dealer needs, Hunter helps partners expand their market presence and grow revenue. He also leads Sharp's Major Account Pricing program, ensuring dealers are well-positioned to win competitive bids, while overseeing high-impact events that strengthen engagement across the channel.

"Seeing Colin, Chris and Michael named as ENX Difference Makers reflects the strength of Sharp's people and their unwavering commitment to our dealer community," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Each of these leaders brings a unique perspective and expertise that helps drive innovation, strengthen partnerships, and deliver meaningful results for our customers. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and the impact they continue to make across the industry."

The 2026 ENX Difference Makers were announced on April 24th and will be featured in upcoming ENX Magazine coverage throughout the year.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)