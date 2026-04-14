Next-generation solutions and new Sharp branding signal continued focus on cinema projection and exhibitor support

MONTVALE, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) a global leader in visual audio-technology innovation, will showcase the latest in cinema technology, with a line-up of new Sharp-branded projection systems and immersive visual solutions during CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, 13-16 April 2026. Designed with the next wave of cinema in mind, Sharp's focused presence highlights next‑generation projection, immersive display technology, and long‑term exhibitor support as the industry continues to evolve.

Sharp Highlights Cinema Portfolio and Future Roadmap at CinemaCon 2026

Building on the seamless integration of Sharp and NEC, Sharp continues the proven engineering behind NEC's cinema portfolio, now under the Sharp brand. The same trusted teams remain in place, delivering the quality, reliability, and expertise partners expect. With industry‑leading technical services, Sharp is committed to supporting cinema product innovation and providing consistent performance, long‑term reliability, and peace of mind for both existing and new customers as it advances the next generation of cinema solutions.

Experience the full line up of Sharp Cinema projector models, including:

New compact Sharp 2K cinema projector model with 12,000 Lumen brightness, available in April.

New modular Sharp 4K cinema projector family with brightness performance 14,000 Lumen, 20,000 Lumen and 24,000 Lumen, to become available later this year.

New super-small and whisper-quiet Sharp 2K projector model, available soon. The world's quietest digital cinema projector ever.

Enhanced Dynamic Range (EDR) is a special feature on Sharp's latest cinema projector models, delivering deeper blacks alongside improved power efficiency and extended laser life. EDR will also be available for current NEC laser models as a free, upgradeable firmware update. Demonstrations will showcase advances in image quality, color accuracy, and sharpness, along with improvements in energy efficiency and system longevity. Designed to scale easily across different theater formats, the new projectors also simplify maintenance and deliver longer operational lifespans - helping exhibitors do more with less over time.

In addition, Sharp will also feature large format interactive displays, direct-view LED and e-Paper solutions for use across auditoriums, lobbies, and concession areas. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with industry professionals to discuss the variety of next-generation solutions for digital cinema.

"As we connect with customers at CinemaCon, our focus is on continuity and long-term partnership for the cinema market," said Ryan Pitterle, Senior Product Manager, Sharp Display Solutions. "Sharp's presence reflects our ongoing commitment to the industry. We will continue providing reliable digital cinema solutions to exhibitors across the U.S. as they update equipment and invest in new audience experiences, helping them plan confidently for the future."

Sharp will transition its digital cinema product line from NEC to Sharp in summer 2026, with the new Sharp-branded products replacing the existing NEC models. This maintains the brand's legacy core technology, engineering and support, so customers can expect the same high level of performance and service.

Discover how Sharp's expanded cinema portfolio and innovative features are setting new standards for projection technology, operational efficiency, and audience experience by visiting Neopolitan 1 at CinemaCon 2026.

To learn more about Sharp Cinema Solutions, please visit: https://business.sharpusa.com/digital-cinema-solutions

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

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SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)