Collaboration brings Taktiful Visualization and Embellishment Solutions to Sharp 6-Color Press

MONTVALE, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, today announced that Taktiful Software Solutions has joined the Sharp Partner Program. The Taktiful Reaktor platform will be a key resource in delivering advanced digital embellishment solutions that will complement the Sharp BP-1200S Production Print Platform.

Sharp and Taktiful Announce Strategic Alliance To Simplify Embellished Production Print

This collaboration combines Sharp's powerful 6-color production capabilities with Taktiful's innovative Reaktor platform and expert training program for print providers. Together, these solutions help unlock new revenue opportunities through high-value print applications that are in demand by clients. Through this alliance, customers can now leverage Taktiful's Reaktor platform, a cloud-based solution that enables users to visualize embellishments before production begins. By simply uploading a PDF, print providers can generate realistic 3D previews showcasing effects such as foils, varnishes, textures and specialty colors. The ability to preview enhancements in advance helps reduce proofing cycles, accelerate customer approvals and increase creative confidence, while enabling print providers to deliver visually striking pieces that command higher margins.

In addition to the technology, the collaboration includes access to Taktiful's suite of four 90-minute virtual workshops covering digital embellishment design, sales, production, and marketing. These interactive sessions give teams practical, hands-on strategies for integrating embellishment into their operations, from preparing files and optimizing workflows to uncovering new revenue opportunities, refining pricing and sales approaches, and building stronger marketing programs around embellished print.

"This collaboration with Taktiful reinforces Sharp's commitment to helping our customers expand beyond traditional print," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President, Product Management and Production Print, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "By combining the capabilities of the BP-1200S with Taktiful's Reaktor platform and training expertise, we're enabling print providers to create high-impact applications, streamline workflows and drive meaningful business growth."

"At Taktiful, we believe embellishment is where print becomes truly tactile, emotional and memorable," said Kevin Abergel, CEO, Taktiful Software Solutions. "Partnering with Sharp and it's amazing 6-color printer, allows us to bring our Reaktor platform and educational programs directly to print providers seeking to elevate their offerings. Together, we're helping them visualize their creativity, simplify the sales process and turn embellishment into a powerful business advantage."

By bringing together advanced production print technology, visualization tools and expert training, Sharp and Taktiful are helping print providers and channel collaborators transform how embellished print is designed, sold and produced—unlocking new levels of creativity, efficiency and profitability in today's competitive market.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation—a global technology company consistently named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. SIICA helps businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through secure production printers, office print solutions, commercial displays, laptops, software, and managed services. Sharp's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer support remains unmatched in the industry.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

[email protected]

About Taktiful Software Solutions

Taktiful Software Solutions is the print industry's premier think tank and technology partner dedicated to digital embellishment strategy, training, and software innovation. With deep expertise in tactile and value-added print, Taktiful helps print providers, OEMs, and brands unlock new revenue streams by transforming how embellishments are designed, priced, sold, and produced.

Through its ecosystem of solutions, Taktiful empowers teams to visualize, estimate, and sell embellished print with confidence and precision. Supporting this technology is The Taktisphere, a global community platform that connects operators, designers, sales teams, and industry leaders through live events, specialized training, and peer collaboration.

Together, Taktiful and The Taktisphere are redefining how the industry learns, shares, and scales digital embellishment, turning tactile print into a strategic growth engine.

Find out more at taktiful.com and taktisphere.com.

Press Contact

Eric Vessels

740-417-3333

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)