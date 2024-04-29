ENX Magazine Honors Sharp's Pete Salmon, Vince Jannelli and Naeran Rubio as 2024 Difference Makers

MONTVALE, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is pleased to announce that Affinity Business Communications, publisher of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging, has named Sharp's Pete Salmon, Vice President of Regional Sales and Service Operations, Western Region; Vince Jannelli, Associate Vice President of Software Product Management; and Naeran Rubio, Associate Director of Content and Communications as honorees of the 2024 Difference Makers Awards.

ENX Magazine 2024 Difference Makers Awards: Pete Salmon, Vice President of Regional Sales and Service Operations, Western Region; Vince Jannelli, Associate Vice President of Software Product Management; and Naeran Rubio, Associate Director of Content and Communications.

The Difference Makers program acknowledges and celebrates office technology professionals including dealers, manufacturers and other specialists, highlighting their accomplishments in the industry. Profiles on Jannelli, Salmon and Rubio will be featured in upcoming ENX "The Week in Imaging" newsletters throughout 2024.

As the Vice President of Regional Sales and Service Operations for Sharp's Western region in the United States, Pete Salmon transitioned from New York to the West Coast following his initial promotion at Sharp as a Regional Sales Manager. His unwavering commitment to the region is evident in the strong relationships he has built over time, establishing him as both a reliable advisor to imaging dealers and a valued mentor to his team. For Pete, upholding integrity is paramount in his dealings with clients, whom he regards as extended family, and he is continually seeking innovative ways to enhance their business operations and ensure their success.

Vince Jannelli has ascended through the ranks with five promotions during his tenure at Sharp, serving in various roles including hardware product marketing, channel development and software product management. His extensive background gives him the ability to unite diverse groups and perspectives to facilitate decision-making and chart a course for progress. Vince is acknowledged for his role in driving change, thanks to his skill in blending business goals with technology and crafting new strategies for helping dealers develop new revenue sources. He has spearheaded significant initiatives including pivotal device firmware features such as security and cloud connectivity, and has led SIICA's SaaS initiatives, such as the development of Sharp's Open Systems Architecture (Sharp OSA®) platform and the establishment of the Sharp Partner Program, to name a few.

With a unique marketing and communications skillset, Naeran Rubio thrives on the challenge of simultaneously managing multiple projects and teams. Her journey at Sharp has seen her assume increasingly significant roles and orchestrating a variety of marketing, communications, advertising and content initiatives from behind the scenes. With a journalism background, she appreciates the importance of timely information dissemination to the media and analysts. Under her leadership, SIICA content offerings have expanded significantly, providing dealers, direct sales channels, the press and consumers with a rich selection of case studies, infographics, blogs, white papers and social media content to bolster their businesses.

"We are immensely proud of Pete, Vince and Naeran for their well-deserved recognition as 2024 ENX Difference Makers," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Their unwavering dedication and commitment to Sharp and the dealer network is truly exceptional. They each represent the multi-prong approach to supporting our dealer community. We're looking forward to the future as these three innovative leaders lead the charge towards even more success."

The 2024 ENX Difference Makers awards were officially announced on April 25 on the ENX website and will be published in the magazine's May print issue.

