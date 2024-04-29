Sharp Receives Two Awards at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

MONTVALE, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) proudly announces the receipt of two prestigious awards from its exhibition at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), held from February 27th to 29th in Las Vegas.

During the event, SHCA displayed a prototype of the Sharp High-Speed Oven, a built-in oven that may help revolutionize home cooking, and could expediate the preparation of special occasion dishes. This forthcoming appliance secured the coveted 'The Reviewed Award: KBIS 2024' among only 15 honored products.

"We're incredibly excited and honored to win this award for our High-Speed Oven," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "Sharp is constantly at work developing innovative products that can help to enhance the customer cooking experience. This recognition highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

Holiday parties often feature elaborate menus, including large, show-stopping entrees like crown roasts, whole hams, and large birds like chicken, duck, or turkey. Long cooking times and crowded ovens are challenges to home entertaining and hosting. The Sharp High-Speed Oven offers a solution to the challenges of long cooking times and crowded ovens, aiming to slash cooking times to as little as a third of the time it takes with traditional cooking methods. The goal is to bring this innovation to market within the next 9-12 months. Soon, every weeknight meal with your family could be a special occasion.

In addition to this accolade, Sharp's commitment to redefining the showroom experience was recognized with the "NKBA Innovative Showroom-Unique Showroom Application Award" for the Sharp 3D Virtual Kitchen Showroom. This virtual platform allows customers to explore features and interact with Sharp appliances as if they were in a showroom, all from the comfort of their screen at home.

Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA, remarked, "We are honored to be recognized with the 'NKBA Innovative Showroom-Unique Showroom Application Award.' This award recognizes our dedication to leveraging technology to provide customers with unparalleled shopping experiences."

Since the introduction of the built-in smart kitchen series in North America in 2020, SHCA has been committed to making products that are simple to use, better than the competition, and help you live your best life. That is the promise of "Simply Better Living". With a global presence spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, Sharp's smart kitchen lineup continues to drive innovation and expansion in the cooking appliance industry.

More information on Sharp's current home appliance offerings can be found at shop.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes our premium home appliances manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2023 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

