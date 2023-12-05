Enzyme Innovation's New Study on the Stability & Effect of Bacillus coagulans LBSC on the Sensory Attributes of Food Products was Published in the Global Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology

CHINO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in the Global Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology finds adding the probiotic, Bacillus coagulans LBSC (SEB LBSC), to food products offers promising health benefits while maintaining the food's appearance, aroma, taste and texture.

The objective of the study, titled "Stability of Bacillus coagulans LBSC and Effect on Sensory Attributes in Tortillas, Tortilla Chips, and Chocolate," was to determine the stability of Bacillus coagulans LBSC in tortillas, tortilla chips and chocolate with ganache, as well as evaluating its impact on sensory attributes when compared to control products (with no probiotic added).

"The findings of this research point to a significant opportunity for food manufacturers," said Vic Rathi, President of Enzyme Innovation. "They can add consumer-desired ingredients, offering real health benefits, without negatively impacting the quality of the finished product or their bottom line."

Known for being heat-stable and spore-forming, Bacillus coagulans LBSC demonstrated robust stability when added to the tested food products, with a survival rate ranging from 42 to 98% (depending on the food). Results showed the test food items were rated similar in quality parameters such as aroma, taste, texture, acceptability and likeability when compared to their corresponding controls, indicating this probiotic seamlessly integrates into foods without altering their sensory appeal.

Bacillus coagulans LBSC was added using conventional processes without the need for specialized equipment, making it a cost-effective option for various food items and promoting widespread accessibility.

Published clinical trials on Bacillus coagulans LBSC found it offers significant gut and immune health benefits, including help recovering from digestive discomfort, and supporting microflora balance and regularity.

The full research paper, authored by Sophia Leung, Malissa Keo, Amber Montes, Angel Go, Dr. Assad Al-Ammar, Dipak Roda, and Vic Rathi, can be found in Volume 11, Number 1 (2023) of the Global Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology.

About Enzyme Innovation
Enzyme Innovation is a research-driven manufacturer with 60 years of manufacturing experience and unparalleled expertise in industrial probiotics and enzymes. The company provides clean-label, eco-safe solutions to more than 25 industries, including baking and milling, craft and brewing, animal nutrition and protein hydrolysis.

Products are produced in Enzyme Innovation's state-of-the-art, GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including NSF GMP, FSSC 22000, GFSI, NSF Gluten-Free, ISA Halal, OK Kosher and The Non-GMO Project. Products are tested in a full-service ISO-17025 certified laboratory.

