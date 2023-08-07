Global Journal of Microbiology & Biotechnology Publishes Study on Enzyme Innovation's Maltogenic Amylase for Bread Freshness & Quality

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in The Global Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology finds the enzyme maltogenic amylase from Enzyme Innovation has significant impact on the freshness and quality attributes of white sandwich bread.

The objective of the study, titled "Effect of a Maltogenic Amylase and High-Performing Maltogenic Amylase on Freshness and Other Quality Attributes of White Sandwich Bread", was to compare the effects of a maltogenic amylase and a high-performing maltogenic amylase to a control group (with no enzyme added) to assess the enzymes' impacts on quality and shelf life of white sandwich bread.

Utilizing quality parameters such as moisture, loaf volume, crust and crumb color, among others, the study found maltogenic amylases significantly extended the shelf life and prolonged the freshness of white sandwich bread by 20 days at room temperature. Breads treated with these enzymes exhibited enhanced softness in slice firmness, improved foldability and less crumbling when compared to the control group on day 21. Furthermore, bread treated with the high-performing maltogenic amylase had higher overall sensory scores and lower average firmness readings than the maltogenic amylase for the same dosage level, suggesting that the high-performing maltogenic amylase can keep bread softer for longer.

"The findings of this research hold significant implications for the food industry," said Vic Rathi, President of Enzyme Innovation, "particularly in the area of extended shelf life and product quality."

"By incorporating maltogenic amylases into the production process, bread manufacturers can enhance the freshness and overall quality of white sandwich bread, thus reducing returns percentage, helping to improve profitability and meeting consumer demands for longer lasting and more enjoyable bakery products," Mr. Rathi said.

The full research paper, authored by Sophia W. Leung, Amber N. Montes, Malissa Keo, Dr. Assad Al-Ammar, Dipak Roda, and Vic Rathi, can be found in Volume 11, Number 1 (2023) of the Global Journal of Microbiology and Biotechnology. For more information, please visit the International Research Publication House website at http://irphouse.com/gjmb23/gjmbv11n1_01.pdf.

About Enzyme Innovation:

Enzyme Innovation is a research-driven manufacturer with 60 years of manufacturing experience and unparalleled expertise in industrial probiotics and enzymes. The company provides clean-label, eco-safe solutions to more than 25 industries, including baking and milling, starch and sweeteners, craft and brewing, animal nutrition and yeast processing. Its powerful probiotic and enzyme solutions improve everything from shelf-life and gut health to dough extensibility and crumb structure.

Products are produced in Enzyme Innovation's state-of-the-art, GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. The company's on-site ISO-17025 certified laboratory offers full-service testing.

