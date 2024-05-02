Enzymedica Unveils Fasting Today: First-of-Its-Kind Product Revolutionizes Intermittent Fasting with Innovative Formula

VENICE, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica® , a leading manufacturer and pioneer of dietary supplements, has launched its latest innovation, Fasting Today ®. The brand's new, groundbreaking formula is crafted to meet the nutritional needs of intermittent fasters in one convenient drink mix thanks to a trio of essential ingredients including electrolytes, fiber and amino acids.

Intermittent fasting has become an increasingly popular health practice with growing consumer interest in recent years. While there are alternate ways to implement the process, many involve alternating cycles of fasting and then eating within a set number of hours. Scientific research concludes that intermittent fasting supports weight management, increased energy levels, brain health and healthy aging.

Enzymedica formulated Fasting Today to support those embracing the practice of time-restricted dieting with added nutrients essential during fasting periods. Fasting Today won't break a fast. It is crafted with sustainably-sourced baobab fiber to reduce hunger, essential amino acids to support muscle strength and body composition and a balanced mix of key electrolytes to maintain optimal hydration and support critical bodily functions, including cardiovascular and brain health.*

"At Enzymedica, we're always at the forefront of innovation, listening to the needs of our consumers and crafting solutions that truly make a difference in their lives," said Ryan Sensenbrenner, senior director of marketing at Enzymedica . "We understand the growing interest in intermittent fasting and the importance of feeling your best during fasting periods. With Fasting Today, we aim to provide a comprehensive product that enhances this experience and empowers individuals to achieve their health goals with confidence."

Fasting Today is vegan and keto-friendly as well as soy-free, dairy-free and gluten-free, and it contains no artificial flavors or colors. It has a tropical pineapple flavor and comes in a tall 9.31-ounce container with 24 servings. Consumers can stir one scoop into 12 ounces of water and enjoy, once or twice daily. It can also be purchased at local health food, specialty grocery stores and various online retailers.

To learn more about or purchase Enzymedica products, visit https://enzymedica.com/ .

About Enzymedica

Since 1998, Enzymedica has helped make great health easier for everyone. A leader in natural digestive health and wellness, they formulate clean, effective products made without compromise using high-quality, scientifically validated ingredients. In addition to Digest Gold®, America's #1 selling digestive enzyme formula, Enzymedica's extensive range includes innovative supplements for digestive health, occasional heartburn, metabolic balance, immune health and more.* The independently owned company is based in Venice, Florida.

