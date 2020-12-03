Eon and AABIP Join Forces to Revamp Mobile Study App for Pulmonologists

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon , a Denver-based healthtech leader, teamed up with the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) to redesign its mobile study app for pulmonologists preparing for the Interventional Pulmonology Board Certification and/or CAQ exam. The iPass app is an interactive self-study tool that features 200 questions designed to prepare pulmonologists and test their clinical knowledge before they take the board.

"The AABIP is the preeminent organization singularly focused on Interventional Pulmonology in the United States. To advance our goals, we partnered with the Eon team to redesign the iPass app because of the company's unmatched technical expertise and deep commitment to clinically impactful excellence. As a result, we created a user-friendly tool that enhances pulmonary knowledge," said George Eapen, MD, President of the AABIP.

The Eon team completely redesigned and updated the iPass app in less than six weeks, just in time for the December Interventional Pulmonology Board Certification. The app is now live and downloadable via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store .

"When the AABIP approached us to redesign the app, we were very excited to work with such an esteemed group. We redesigned the app so that it is both intuitive and functional," said Eon Chief Technical Officer, Muneeb Ali.

In the healthtech space, Eon is best known for its Essential Patient Management (EPM) platform, a comprehensive lung cancer screening and incidental pulmonary nodule (IPN) management solution. The company is dedicated to providing future-forward technology and is always looking for ways to educate and support the pulmonary community.

"This is what Eon loves doing and we look forward to working with the AABIP again in the future," Ali said.

Dr. Eapen agreed, adding, "We are extremely excited about the new app and look forward to helping pulmonologists prepare for the boards. More importantly, we also look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Eon in advancing the field of Interventional Pulmonology."

About the AABIP

Since its founding in 1992, the AABIP has been a unifying source for information regarding the fields of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology. The organization is the leader in helping patients breathe easier and live longer through minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

