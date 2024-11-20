Eon CTO and Co-founder Ron Kimchi to Introduce Eon's Next-Generation Cloud Backup Platform in AWS re:Invent Breakout Session

Kimchi will be joined on stage by Chris Rogers, Senior Manager of Storage Solutions Architects at AWS, to discuss the impact of automation and searchability on cloud backup operation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, the next-generation cloud backup platform, announced that its Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Ron Kimchi, will be speaking at a breakout session at AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services' flagship annual cloud computing conference in Las Vegas. Kimchi, the former GM of AWS Migration and Disaster Recovery Services, will present "Automated, Contextual, Fully Searchable Backups", addressing the ongoing challenges of cloud infrastructure backup and how they can be resolved with Eon's new tier of storage.

"The global cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow to $838 billion by 2034, and management systems are critical to today's enterprises. Organizations need cloud backup solutions that secure data and make it instantly accessible and helpful," said Kimchi. "Our session at AWS re:Invent will unpack how Eon's platform leverages automation and advanced searchability to safeguard backed-up data more effectively than ever—transforming backups from an inefficient safety net into a strategic asset that actively supports business operations."

Chris Rogers, Senior Manager of Storage Solutions Architects at AWS, will join Kimchi on stage. During the session, they will explore the critical obstacles organizations face in implementing reliable, scalable cloud backup systems and share how Eon's seamless solutions enhance visibility, accessibility, and compliance for cloud-stored data.

As the first backup autopilot for the age of cloud infrastructure, Eon monitors cloud resource sprawl and brings cloud backup posture management (CBPM) to enterprises transforming backups into a highly useful and actionable asset. Through its focus on creating automated, contextual, and searchable backup systems, Eon empowers businesses to maintain the integrity of their data and navigate the complexities of today's dynamic cloud environments.

The session (COP331-S) will take place on Thursday, December 5th from 12:30 – 1:30 PM PST at the MGM Grand, Level 3, Chairman's 370. Attendees interested in learning more about Eon's innovative solutions are encouraged to visit the Eon team at booth 1576.

About Eon

Eon's mission is to provide instant access to all backed-up cloud data, through a next-generation platform – unlocking backups' true potential. By introducing the first backup autopilot for the age of cloud infrastructure, Eon brings cloud backup posture management (CBPM) to enterprises and transforms traditional, hard-to-use cloud backups into useful, easy-to-manage assets. Founded in 2024 by Ofir Ehrlich and Gonen Stein, of the CloudEndure founding team (acquired by Amazon Web Services), along with Ron Kimchi, former general manager of AWS Migration and Disaster Recovery Services, Eon is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia, Lightspeed, and Greenoaks, as well as dozens of industry leaders. For more information and to learn more, please visit https://www.eon.io/.

