Eon Ranks #128 on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based healthtech leader Eon has joined the elite ranks of businesses recognized by Inc. 5000 for the very first time. Inc. releases a yearly list of the 5000 fastest-growing private American companies, and Eon is thrilled to place 128th on the list in its first-ever ranking.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list as #128 validates our position as an industry leader, and we are absolutely thrilled," says Christine Spraker, co-CEO of Eon. "This is such an honor for the entire Eon team, whose passion for improving patient outcomes shines brightly every day. We will continue enhancing our products and services with the best technology to improve healthcare as much as possible."

The Inc. 5000 began in 1982 as a prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies. Today, the list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, and the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

Eon has led the way in software for incidental pulmonary nodule capture and at-risk patient management from its beginning in 2015. Eon is still blazing the trail forward with the Essential Patient Management (EPM) solution for multiple diseases and a rapidly growing network of healthcare providers. Eon is a trusted partner of facilities such as LifePoint Health, HCA, Ascension, Cleveland Clinic, SCL Health, Advent Health, RWJBarnabas Health, Community HealthCare Systems, and MD Anderson.

Dr. Aki Alzubaidi, founder and co-CEO, says, "Ranking in the top 3% is a recognition of our relentless passion for creating a sea change in patient care. The old way is broken. Eon is using data and technology to forge a new care path forward."

Eon EPM is an advanced cloud-based patient management platform with solutions for many disease states that enable these partner facilities to capture and longitudinally track at-risk patients to achieve a stage shift in the early detection of cancer and improve patient outcomes. It uses an advanced form of AI called Computational Linguistics and superior proprietary data sets to capture incidental findings on imaging reports with the highest rates in healthcare technology. EPM's unique combination of patient management and superior incidental capture technology has established Eon as the leader in healthcare technology.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing."

Eon is constantly innovating to arm facilities with the latest tools to improve patient outcomes. Eon's dedication and drive are fueled by the positive outcomes of early identification and intervention of catastrophic disease.

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. Eon uses data and advanced technology to improve complex patient management, making patients healthier and healthcare affordable. By collaborating with caregivers, hospitals, and hospital systems, Eon is raising the bar on patient care across the board, saving time, money, and—most importantly—saving lives. We believe together we can defy disease.

