Eoptolink Demos Its NX200 and NX300 Series Optical Circuit Switching (OCS) Solution at OFC 2026

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd., a global leader and innovator in advanced optical interconnect solutions, today announced that it will unveil its new Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) products at OFC 2026.

As AI models scale to trillions of parameters, the underlying network infrastructure must evolve to support massive, predictable data flows across thousands of GPUs. In traditional electrical packet switch (EPS)-only networks, spine-layer switches can become a performance bottleneck. One deployment approach is to replace the spine-layer EPS with OCS, thereby increasing overall network throughput and enabling easy scaling of AI cluster sizes.

Eoptolink's OCS switches, the NX200 and NX300, support 140 ports and 320 ports respectively, enabling optimized AI network architectures at different scales.

At the heart of both the NX200 and NX300 systems are Eoptolink's self-developed MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) mirrors, which physically steer light beams to create direct, reconfigurable optical paths between network endpoints. This approach eliminates power-intensive optical-electrical-optical (O-E-O) conversions at each network hop, delivering several key benefits:

Significantly reduced network power consumption

Lower and more predictable latency

Improved GPU utilization and shorter training cycles

Reflecting Eoptolink's commitment to open networking, the NX series is powered by the Eoptolink OCS Operating System, developed as a SONiC-compliant platform. As an active member of the Open Compute Project (OCP), Eoptolink has joined the Optical Circuit Switching (OCS) project and is committed to contributing to the development and standardization of OCS technologies.

"Introducing OCS solutions such as the NX Series into AI clusters opens the door to a range of new network architectures," said James Zhang, Director of Business Development at Eoptolink. "By eliminating the latency and power overhead associated with traditional multi-tier electrical switching, OCS enables faster training cycles and significantly higher GPU utilization for our customers."

Eoptolink will be showcasing its NX200/300 Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) products, alongside 12.8T XPO, 6.4T NPO, 400G/lambda-1.6T DR4 and 200G/lambda-1.6T FRO/LRO/LPO series optical transceiver solutions, at the Eoptolink booth #1211 at OFC 2026, Los Angeles, CA. We invite you to visit our booth to experience the performance of these solutions first-hand.

About Eoptolink

Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. is a leading innovator and provider of advanced optical transceiver solutions for data center, enterprise and telecom networks. Eoptolink is dedicated to research, develop, manufacture and markets a diverse portfolio of high-performance optical transceivers for AI/ML Cluster, Cloud Data Center, 4G/5G wireless, Transport & Datacom and FTTX applications all over the world.

SOURCE Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd.