eos x (RED) Partnership Continues Fight Against AIDS During Shopathon

NEW YORK, Dec 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eos Products is proud to partner once again with (RED) in its fight against AIDS and efforts to raise funds for prevention, treatment, counseling, testing and care services in sub-Saharan Africa.

Throughout the year, eos will support (RED) with its special edition (eos)RED lip balm to raise funds and awareness in the fight against AIDS. This year, as part of the fifth annual (RED) SHOPATHON, eos and (RED) are launching an interactive, shoppable AR Snapchat lens with the goal of reaching new, broader audiences and raising awareness of this preventable and treatable disease.

"We're excited about activating on Snapchat and developing our first lens in partnership with (RED)," said eos Chief Marketing Officer, Soyoung Kang. "Through our presence on the platform, we hope to generate more awareness and engage a wider audience in this important conversation of how to end HIV/AIDS."

Commencing December 1st on World AIDS Day, consumers will open the Snapchat app to experience the exclusive (eos)RED Pomegranate Raspberry lip balm; from there they can swipe up to shop the product directly from Amazon.com/RED. The activation will run through December 10th, and eos will donate 15% of the retail price of each lip balm, up to $100,000, to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. Additionally, eos participated in the first ever Amazon Live "Make it (RED)" show, bringing further awareness to (RED)'s fight to end AIDS.

"(RED) is an organization that is tirelessly committed to bringing an end to one of the world's deadliest epidemics," said eos Products Founder and CEO, Jonathan Teller. "We are proud to do our part in providing the resources and awareness to support (RED) on their mission to end AIDS."

ABOUT eos

eos is a company dedicated to helping its customers beauty in style—it all began with the balm. The company makes skin and body care products that deliver and delight (think: lip balms, hand and body lotion and shave creams) with flavor, fragrance, shade, and shimmer. All products are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, gluten-free, and made with 100% safe ingredients. Their best-in-class quality has earned praise and stamps of approval from the USDA Organic, Europe's ECO-Cert COSMOS, Allure and more. eos partners with like-minded organizations like the Global Shea Alliance to support sustainable sourcing, TerraCycle to close the loop, and (RED) to support the fight against HIV/AIDS. For more information, please visit www.evolutionofsmooth.com.

ABOUT (RED)®

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Partners include: AirAsia, Alessi, Amazon, Andaz, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Calm, Claro, Dannon, Durex, eos, Fatboy USA, Girl Skateboards, Johnson & Johnson, MCM, Montblanc, Mophie, quip, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks, Telcel, Vespa, Vilebrequin and Wanderlust.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $600 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, eSwatini, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted over 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

