EOSE Investor Alert: EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Failing to Disclose Operational and Production Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: EOSE) risk disclosures during the period November 5, 2025 through February 26, 2026. Shareholders who lost money on EOSE investments may find out if you qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Eos Energy shares fell $4.39 per share, a 39.4% single-day collapse, after the Company revealed full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million against guidance of $150 million to $160 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 5, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

In its November 17, 2025 Form 10-Q, Eos Energy described its transition to the Z3 automated manufacturing line as "progressing as planned" and stated the first fully automated battery manufacturing line was "now installed and in commercial production." The filing projected the Company would reach annualized production capacity of 2 GWh by year-end 2025 and more than triple its output in the fourth quarter. The Company reiterated full year revenue guidance of $150 million to $160 million.

These SEC filings contained standard forward-looking statement disclaimers and general risk factor language. The complaint challenges whether such generic warnings were sufficient given what was allegedly already occurring on the factory floor.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends that Eos Energy's disclosures omitted specific, material operational problems that were actively undermining the Company's ability to meet its guidance:

Battery line equipment downtime was running in the mid-30% range, more than triple the 10% industry norm and internal design target

Automated bipolar production was failing to hit quality targets, causing rework cycles and lost revenue

An isolated supplier nonperformance had already cost a full week of production

The capacity milestone that the Company publicly projected for year-end 2025 was tracking five weeks behind schedule

These compounding failures made the $150 million to $160 million revenue guidance unachievable well before the February 26, 2026 corrective disclosure

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint challenges the adequacy of Eos Energy's boilerplate risk factor language. Under federal securities law, cautionary statements must be tailored to the specific risks a company actually faces. As pleaded in the action, general warnings about potential manufacturing challenges are not a substitute for disclosing that equipment downtime had already ballooned to three times the expected rate, that automated production was already missing quality benchmarks, and that these specific problems were already preventing the Company from meeting its stated production ramp.

The filing states that Defendants possessed the power to control the contents of the Company's SEC reports and press releases and "knew that the adverse facts specified herein had not been disclosed to, and were being concealed from, the public."

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company reiterates guidance while aware of operational failures making that guidance unattainable, boilerplate disclaimers may not shield those responsible." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Evaluate whether you can recover losses from your EOSE investment or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 5, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP