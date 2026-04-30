EOSE Investor Alert: EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Hiding Production Timeline Delays: SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- November 5, 2025: Record results announced. November 17, 2025: SEC filing affirms guidance. February 26, 2026: Reality revealed. Between these dates, shareholders in EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) purchased securities at prices the lawsuit contends were artificially inflated by undisclosed manufacturing failures.

Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

On February 26, 2026, EOSE shares fell $4.39 per share, a 39.4% single-day decline, closing at $6.74 after the Company reported full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million versus guidance of $150 million to $160 million. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 5, 2026.

November 5, 2025 — Record Quarter Fuels Confidence

Eos Energy reported record quarterly revenue of $30.5 million, a 100% increase over the prior quarter and 35 times higher than the year-ago period. The Company reaffirmed full year 2025 revenue guidance of $150 million to $160 million. The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the Company and its management repeatedly highlighted improvements in automated battery production and ambitious output targets, including plans to substantially increase Q4 production and achieve an annualized capacity of approximately 2 GWh by the end of 2025.

November 17, 2025 — SEC Filing Cements the Narrative

The Company filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as detailed in the action. The filing described the transition to its fully automated Z3 battery manufacturing line as "progressing as planned" and stated the first line was "now installed and in commercial production." At no point did the filing disclose that battery line downtime was running in the mid-30% range, more than triple the 10% industry norm, the securities action alleges.

February 26, 2026 — The Corrective Disclosure

Before the market opened, Eos Energy announced full year 2025 results that fell dramatically short of prior guidance:

Full year revenue of $114.2 million, missing the $150 million to $160 million guidance range by at least $35.8 million

The Company acknowledged its "capacity milestone was reached 5 weeks later than initially planned"

Chief Operating Officer John Mahaz disclosed battery line downtime "ran well above industry norms"

Automated bipolar production quality failures "drove rework and lost revenue"

A single supplier nonperformance event cost an additional week of lost production

Full year gross loss reached $143.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $219.1 million

Shares collapsed 39.4% on unusually heavy trading volume.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about whether shareholders received the information they needed when they needed it," — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (888) SueWallSt. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 5, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt.

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com