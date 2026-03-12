EOSE Lawsuit Alleges Allegedly Concealing Battery Line Deficiencies - EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Allegedly Concealing Battery Line Deficiencies: SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Manufacturing Downtime and Production Quality

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased EOSE securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Eos Energy shares lost $4.39 per share, a 39.4% single-day collapse, after the Company disclosed full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million against guidance of $150 million to $160 million. Investors have until May 5, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Battery Manufacturer Allegedly Failed to Build Batteries

A zinc-based energy storage company cannot generate revenue unless its manufacturing line produces finished battery modules at sufficient volume and quality. Throughout the Class Period, Eos Energy promoted its transition to a fully automated battery manufacturing line as the engine of its growth trajectory, the filing states. The Company pointed to record quarterly revenue of $30.5 million in Q3 2025, a 100% increase compared to the prior quarter.

What the Company allegedly did not tell shareholders was that the very line powering these projections was plagued by operational failures simultaneously undermining production.

Alleged Downtime Impact by the Numbers

As set forth in the complaint, the Company's Chief Operating Officer disclosed on February 26, 2026 that:

Battery line equipment downtime ran in the "mid-30% range," more than three times the acceptable threshold

Automated bipolar production failed to hit quality targets on schedule, driving rework cycles and directly lost revenue

An isolated supplier nonperformance cost the Company an entire week of production during the critical ramp period

The 2 GWh annualized capacity milestone was achieved five weeks behind the Company's own plan

Full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million fell short of the $150 million to $160 million guidance range

The Company reported a gross loss of $143.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $219.1 million for full year 2025

Calculate your potential recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Manufacturing Automation That Allegedly Could Not Perform

The contrast between what the Company told investors and what was occurring on the factory floor is central to this action, the complaint contends. While Eos Energy promoted "88% of its bipolar lines in commercial production" and touted "improved manufacturing variable cost utilization," the automated systems were allegedly producing defective output requiring rework and operating at downtime rates that made guidance targets unachievable. The Company's own COO later acknowledged that issues with "robotics, hardware, controls, maintenance schedules and spare parts" all contributed to the failures.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the operational readiness of Eos Energy's manufacturing systems during a period when the Company was projecting aggressive revenue growth dependent on those very systems performing at scale." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Get more information about this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com