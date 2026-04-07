Eosera® Marks a Milestone with its Largest Product Launch to Date

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American-made ear care company, eosera®, recently launched seven new products, marking its largest product launch since the company was founded in 2015.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the founder-led company develops over-the-counter ear care products that are doctor recommended. In March 2026, eosera® launched advanced formulas for two of its most popular products and also entered the ear swab and supplement space.

Ear care company, eosera® recently unveiled its largest product launch since the company was founded in 2015. Post this Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, CEO and Founder of eosera®, unveiled the ear care company's most ambitious product launch since its founding in 2015. The launch includes Ear Pain MD +Plus, a cooling liquid gel formula that contains 4% lidocaine for temporary pain relief and antibacterial thymol to guard against infection. The company also launched Ear Itch MD +Plus, a hydrocortisone product for ears, made for people who have skin conditions like eczema in mind.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do here at eosera®," founder and CEO, Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, said. "When I started eosera®, I made it my mission to become America's most trusted over-the-counter ear care authority through innovative, doctor-recommended solutions and a comprehensive product suite that addresses both routine hygiene and specific ear conditions with professional-quality effectiveness. This product launch brings us even closer to reaching that goal."

The advanced eosera® formulas just announced include Ear Pain MD +Plus and Ear Itch MD +Plus, both of which will be available for purchase nationwide at major retailers.

Eosera® Ear Pain MD +Plus combines maximum-strength 4% lidocaine with a cooling liquid gel designed to stay in place for long-lasting relief. These ear drops also add antibacterial Thymol to guard against infection, making it a great solution for people prone to swimmer's ear.

Eosera® Ear Itch MD +Plus contains 1% hydrocortisone, the #1 ingredient doctors recommend for calming itch and reducing inflammation. It's designed for those with eczema, psoriasis, and other conditions that cause persistent ear canal irritation.

The company also developed two ear swabs — Stickeeze, sticky swabs with adhesive tips that grab and lift wax, and Swabeeze, ear freshening swabs infused with antimicrobial peppermint oil. Additionally, eosera® is launching a line of ear wellness gummy supplements that support balance, calm, and overall healthy ear function.

"The ear care category has lacked meaningful innovations for a long time," Stoltz Dickerson said. "We're here to redefine it, and we're just getting started!"

About eosera®

Founded in 2015, eosera is a founder-led, WBENC-certified woman-owned small business and the original purpose-built ear care brand. The company's OTC drops and sprays are proudly manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, and are available nationwide at major retailers. Purchases support the eosera® Foundation, dedicated to healthy ears and empowered futures. For more information, visit www.eosera.com.

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SOURCE Eosera