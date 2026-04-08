Eosera® receives Retail Excellence Award from Drug Store News

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American-made ear care company, eosera®, was recently awarded the prestigious Retail Excellence Award from Drug Store News. The award, which recognizes innovative companies, was presented to eosera® during the company's largest product launch since its founding in 2015.

Ear care company, eosera®, was recently awarded the Retail Excellence Award during the company's largest product launch. Post this Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, CEO and Founder of eosera®, unveiled the ear care company's most ambitious product launch since its founding in 2015. The launch includes Ear Pain MD +Plus, a cooling liquid gel formula that contains 4% lidocaine for temporary pain relief and antibacterial thymol to guard against infection. The company also launched Ear Itch MD +Plus, a hydrocortisone product for ears, made for people who have skin conditions like eczema in mind.

"It's such an honor for eosera® to be awarded a REX Award for innovation," said Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, eosera® founder and CEO. "The timing of receiving this award while we're launching seven new innovative ear care products is not lost on me. Our team has worked so hard to develop products that really add value to the ear care category, which is a category that has been underserved for a long time."

The REX Awards honor manufacturers for innovation in over-the-counter remedies, as well as for vitamins, minerals, and supplements, personal care, and technology.

In 2026, eosera® launched two advanced formulas for two of its most popular products — EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS and EAR ITCH MD® +PLUS.

Ear Pain MD +Plus combines maximum-strength 4% lidocaine with a cooling liquid gel for long-lasting relief and added infection protection. It's a real solution for parents dealing with swimmer's ear and earaches.

Ear Itch MD +Plus contains 1% hydrocortisone, the number-one ingredient doctors recommend for itch and inflammation. It's designed for people with eczema, psoriasis, and other conditions that cause persistent ear canal irritation, especially common among hearing aid wearers.

In addition to ear drops and sprays, the company has launched two ear swabs and a line of supplements that support ear health.

"We're so excited to receive the REX Award this year and to be named among so many other incredible, innovative companies," Stoltz Dickerson said. "The sky is the limit, and we're already working on future products for the ear care category."

About eosera®

Founded in 2015, eosera is a founder-led, WBENC-certified woman-owned small business and the original purpose-built ear care brand. The company's OTC drops and sprays are proudly manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, and are available nationwide at major retailers. Purchases support the eosera® Foundation, dedicated to healthy ears and empowered futures. For more information, visit www.eosera.com.

SOURCE Eosera