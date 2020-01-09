E&P Magazine Recognizes Oil and Gas Innovators
Jan 09, 2020, 06:30 ET
HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy's E&P magazine is proud to announce the honorees in its 2020 Energy Innovators program. Designed to recognize today's technology Influencers, the program has drawn nominations from throughout the oil and gas industry's upstream sector.
Each honoree has demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to advancing oil- and gas-related technologies. As a group, they have helped develop innovations that enhance (or have potential to enhance) their company's mission (or the industry's) long-term success.
The program is highlighted in E&P's January 2020 edition and profiles of these individuals are online at HartEnergy.com.
2020 Energy Innovators honorees (alphabetical by company name)
Sandy Williams
Artificial Lift Performance
Kimberly L. Ayers
Ayers Petroleum Consulting
Albert Rooyakkers
Bedrock Automation
Shahram Farhadi Nia, Ph.D.
Beyond Limits
Mathew Bennett
Calfrac Well Services
Stephen Robinson
DarkVision Technologies Inc.
Zvi Koren, Ph.D.
Emerson Automation Solutions
Anthony Mason
Endurance Lift Solutions
Jeremy Angelle
Frank's International
Preston Weintraub
Gilmore, a Proserv Co.
Jay Hewitt
Hewitt Energy Strategies
Rachael Cole
M-I SWACO, a Schlumberger Co.
Nii Ahele Nunoo
National Oilwell Varco
Jim McNab
Oceaneering International
David Wesson
Oil States International
Christopher Daeffler
Schlumberger
Stuart Fraser Wright
Sensia, a Rockwell Automation & Schlumberger JV
Gaurab Chakrabarti
Solugen Inc.
Manoj Nimbalkar
Weatherford International
"Innovation is the lifeblood of the oil and gas industry. Innovation requires invention, which requires ideation, which requires inspiration," said E&P Executive Editor Jennifer Presley. "Ultimately, as famed inventor Thomas Edison once noted, the value of an idea is found in how it is used."
These men and women were nominated by their peers and colleagues, she noted. "It's through the efforts of individuals like these that the next generation of innovations and the industry will thrive."
For complete details on all the 2020 Energy Innovators honorees, please visit hartenergy.com/energy-innovators.
Nominations for the 2021 program are now being accepted online. Companies may recognize team members who distinguish themselves through exceptional efforts, passion or problem-solving as well as specific technical accomplishments.
About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.
