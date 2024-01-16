Hart Energy Announces Rich Eichler as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy today announced that Rich Eichler has returned to the Company as its Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds John Hartig, who served in the role for two years.

During Hartig's tenure as CEO, transformation efforts included redesigning Hart Energy's flagship magazine, Oil and Gas Investor, revamping its digital media platforms, and expanding its Rextag data services franchise. 

 Eichler, a recognized energy industry veteran, steered Hart Energy as CEO for 17 consecutive years. He returns to the helm to spearhead further growth in the Company's industry-leading media and event franchises.

"As disruptive as digital technologies, pandemic effects and the growing impact of energy transitions have been for the energy media sector, it's clear that oil and gas will continue to play vital roles in America's energy independence," Eichler said. "I'm excited to help the company and this industry navigate the market changes ahead."

 Hartig, a long-time publishing industry executive, said, "I'm extremely fortunate to have been able to lead this amazing brand and its strong team. Helping reimagine Hart Energy's portfolio and make its digital franchise a daily go-to destination for news, data and analysis has been very rewarding. The inauguration of Hart Energy's Hall of Fame in 2023, coinciding with the Company's 50th anniversary in business, provided further evidence of the deep respect this industry has for the Hart Energy brand."

About Hart Energy
Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive multi-channel network providing news, data, insights and events. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that business professionals and investors can trust for making energy-related decisions.

Damon Vance, Senior Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 713.260.4627

