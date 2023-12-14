Oil and Gas Investor Announces 2024 'Influential Women in Energy' Honorees

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy proudly announce the "Influential Women in Energy" honorees for 2024. These distinguished executives and their accomplishments will be celebrated at the seventh annual Women in Energy luncheon on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024, at the Hilton Americas-Houston in downtown Houston.

Now in its seventh year, and expanded to include 36 honorees, the Influential Women in Energy program honors professional women who have excelled in every sector of the energy industry, including exploration and production, acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream, finance, ESG and the energy transition. This blue-ribbon award program has honored more than 125 of the top executives and leaders in the industry since its inception.



The keynote speaker is legendary leadership coach Lara Jones, an award-winning leadership performance expert, creator of the global G.R.I.T. System™, founder of be a legend, and G.R.I.T. Global™, author, athlete, and executive coach.

This year's honorees represent companies such the Baker Hughes, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Ovintiv, SLB and Tallgrass Energy, to name a few.

The 2024 honorees are:

Carolyn Benton Aiman , Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Sempra Infrastructure

Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Katja Akentieva, Vice President, New Energy Solutions - Western Hemisphere, TGS

Vice President, New Energy Solutions Western Hemisphere, Ana Amicarella , CEO, EthosEnergy

CEO, Kayce Bartlett , Manager of Geoscience - Permian Development, Ovintiv

Manager of Geoscience - Permian Development, Nooshin Behroyan, Founder & CEO , Paxon Energy & Infrastructure

Founder & CEO Sushma Bhan , Non-Executive Director, Ikon Science

Non-Executive Director, Adrienne Bond , Partner, Frost Brown Todd

Partner, Rebecca Boudreaux , President & CEO , Oberon Fuels

President & CEO Courtney Brownie , Vice President - Commercial Finance, Power Solutions , NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Vice President - Commercial Finance, Power Solutions Lyndal Cissell , President, Americas Land, SLB

President, Americas Land, Carrie Clark , Senior Vice President, Land and Commercial, Black Stone Minerals

Senior Vice President, Land and Commercial, Rachel Collins . CEO , W Energy Software

CEO Courtney Diezi , Chief Operating Officer, Corva

Chief Operating Officer, Jeannie Gardner , Global Digital & Asset Transformation Solutions Leader, KBC Advanced Technologies

Global Digital & Asset Transformation Solutions Leader, Beth Good , CEO , Resource Royalty

CEO Kajsa Greenhoward , Vice President – Corporate & Strategic Planning, Chesapeake Energy

Vice President – Corporate & Strategic Planning, Barbara Harrison , Vice President, Offsets & Emerging at Chevron New Energies, Chevron

Vice President, Offsets & Emerging at Chevron New Energies, Susan Hart , General Manager - Middle East and Africa , ChampionX

General Manager - and , Joanne Howard , Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Corporate Communications, Crestwood Midstream

Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Corporate Communications, Robin Laine, CEO, Transect Inc.

CEO, Heather Leahey, Vice President of Intelligence, Enverus

Vice President of Intelligence, Catalina Leal , Global Director, Assembly, Maintenance and Overhaul - Artificial lift Systems, Baker Hughes

Global Director, Assembly, Maintenance and Overhaul - Artificial lift Systems, Kendra Lee , CEO, Merichem

CEO, Nikki Martin , President, EnerGeo Alliance

President, Katie Mehnert , Founder and CEO, ALLY Energy

Founder and CEO, Carolina Ortega , Vice President, Sustainability, Milestone Environmental Services

Vice President, Sustainability, Andrea Wescott Passman , COO, Aethon Energy

COO, Samantha Richardson , Vice President, Commercial - Natural Gas, Tallgrass Energy

Vice President, Commercial - Natural Gas, Serena Agaba Rwejuna , Partner / Co-Head of the Energy Markets & Regulatory Practice, White & Case

Partner / Co-Head of the Energy Markets & Regulatory Practice, Amrita Sen, Founder and Director of Research , Energy Aspects

Founder and Director of Research Jan Sherman , Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer , Carbonvert

Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer Pamela Kearney Skaufel , Chief Procurement Officer, Exxon Mobil

Chief Procurement Officer, Cristina Stellar, Managing Director and Senior Vice President at BOK Financial Securities, BOK Financial

Managing Director and Senior Vice President at BOK Financial Securities, Jennifer Stewart , Director of Climate and ESG Policy, American Petroleum Institute

Director of Climate and ESG Policy, Jane Stricker , Senior Vice President, Houston Energy Transition Initiative, Greater Houston Partnership

Senior Vice President, Houston Energy Transition Initiative, Andrea Tettleton , Partner, Seabaugh & Sepulvado

Prior to the event, profiles for all honorees and several video interviews of the honorees will be available at HartEnergy.com beginning in mid-January.

Additional information about sponsorship opportunities and registration for the luncheon are available here. Further announcements on the speakers and agenda will be forthcoming.

