E&P Promotes Jennifer Presley to Executive Editor

Presley joined Hart Energy in 2012 as E&P's senior editor of production technologies. She then took on the senior offshore editor role for three years before accepting the senior drilling editor position, thus gaining a broad and deep knowledge of major upstream sectors that have prepared her for overseeing E&P moving forward.

Presley also develops content for Hart Energy's numerous techbooks, playbooks and yearbooks. She works closely with the company's conferences team to develop program content for conferences, technology showcases and forums. Her Hart Energy columns and articles have garnered numerous awards.

In a related move, Rhonda Duey has retired from Hart Energy after 22 years. Duey was a part of the early beginnings of E&P as the associate editor of its predecessor, Oil and Gas World. She became senior editor in 1999 with the formation of E&P, and served as executive editor since 2012. Fortunately for Hart Energy, Duey will continue to contribute content to E&P magazine as senior editor, exploration.

"During Rhonda's many years at Hart Energy, she won the respect, confidence and admiration of her fellow employees and her many contacts in the industry," said Peggy Williams, editorial director. "She has been a tremendous asset – and we are delighted she will continue to represent us going forward."

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning media platforms (Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business) and data online, in print and mobile; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and research and consulting services across the energy value chain. For more information, visit hartenergy.com.

