EPA asks REI Systems to Help Strengthen its Capabilities for Scientific Peer Review of Competitive SBIR Applications

STERLING, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) Office of Research and Development (ORD) to modernize and strengthen its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award management processes and technologies. REI will extend its deep Grant and Contract Award Management expertise, demonstrated SBIR program knowledge, and proven technology platform to support review and selection of Phase I – proof of concept proposals, and Phase II – development and commercialization proposals. REI will also support collecting and reporting data on innovation and commercialization results. These processes are a core method that EPA ORD uses to develop and commercialize novel technologies that support EPA's mission of protecting human health and the environment.

EPA selected REI based in part upon our User-Centered Design (UCD) approach that puts people at the center of technology improvement, including EPA program staff, peer reviewers, and small business proposers and awardees. Also important was REI's recognition that technology should be positioned as a means-to-an-end; in this case, the end is helping EPA strengthen its innovation toward protecting health and our environment.

Following REI's selection, REI Program Manager Heather Morgan stated "We are excited to help EPA replace and consolidate multiple, distinct systems that manage its current processes, to help curtail duplicative data entry and to reduce steps that cost unnecessary time and money. With this effort, EPA has chosen to move toward modern technology, including REI's microservice-based, cloud-enabled solutions that have been proven at NASA, DoD, and that were also recently selected by SBA."

REI CEO Shyam Salona indicated that "We believe that REI's Agile Delivery Framework and Mindful Modernization® approach will help EPA draw the best innovations that American business has to offer – and will do so reliably, efficiently, securely, and accountably."

EPA has contracted with REI to form a partnership that will last five years, with a scope that includes both initial development of the solution, as well as operations and maintenance on behalf of EPA.

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill agency missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. We deliver domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service in the REI Way.

