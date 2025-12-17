REI Awarded Position on MDA's Prestigious SHIELD Contract Vehicle Supporting Golden Dome Homeland Defense Initiative

STERLING, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with 36 years of delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government, is pleased to announce it has been selected as an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award contract vehicle. This award positions REI among a select group of companies eligible to compete for task orders under a landmark Department of War initiative aimed at modernizing U.S. homeland missile defense.

SHIELD is a 10-year, multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (MA-IDIQ) contract vehicle with a $151 billion ceiling, established to support the development, integration, and sustainment of technologies and capabilities under the broader Golden Dome vision for layered homeland defense.

"We are honored to be selected to support the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD contract vehicle and the Golden Dome initiative," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI. "This award underscores REI's commitment to advancing national security through cutting-edge innovation and collaboration with government partners. We look forward to contributing IT solutions that enhance our nation's defense posture against emerging missile threats."

The SHIELD contract vehicle lays the foundation for a flexible, enterprise-wide procurement mechanism that enables rapid, streamlined task order awards across a broad spectrum of defense capabilities. It encompasses work spanning research and development, engineering, production, integration, sustainment, and advanced technology support — all essential components of the Golden Dome layered defense architecture.

REI Systems brings decades of experience supporting complex, classified federal programs, including secure cloud-native architectures, interoperable data platforms, DevSecOps pipelines, and scalable mission systems. This foundation positions REI to support SHIELD objectives by strengthening operational readiness, resilience, and the integration of rapidly evolving missile defense capabilities across the enterprise.

About REI Systems

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 36 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

