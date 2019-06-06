EPA Awards ICF $48 Million Risk Assessment Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a five-year re-compete contract to conduct human health risk assessments. The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a ceiling value of $48 million.

Under the agreement, ICF will expand on its human health risk assessment work with EPA, bringing new, innovative perspectives to the development of methods and analysis tools to help the agency conduct scientifically defensible assessments of chemical hazards and other environmental stressors.

For over 10 years, ICF has been a trusted partner to EPA's human health risk assessment program, bringing decades of experience and some of the most innovative leaders in the fields of human health risk assessment, toxicology, exposure assessment, epidemiology, systematic literature review, statistics and quantitative dose response modeling.

"We understand the increasingly complex challenges EPA's risk assessment program faces and its need to access the best available science, data management tools and approaches," said Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for ICF. "We look forward to continuing work with the agency to help them identify new state-of-the-art methods for evaluating current and emerging threats that will ultimately help decision-makers better protect public health and environment."

