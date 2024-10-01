EPA Awards ICF $75 Million Environmental Support BPA

Company Will Provide Economic, Regulatory and Evaluation Services

RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Water (OW) recently awarded a single-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) to provide environmental, economic, regulatory and evaluation services to the agency's critical water programs. The recompete BPA has a ceiling value of $75 million and a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

ICF's economists and environmental assessors will study and quantify the environmental and health effects, benefits, costs and economic impacts of OW's regulatory actions. In addition, the company will leverage cloud computing and data analytics to perform analyses more efficiently.

Together this work will help reduce pollutants in U.S. waters, improve drinking water quality, reduce exposure to toxics and emerging contaminants in water, and more.

"Since 2018, ICF has supported EPA's water regulations to ensure they are scientifically sound, economically achievable, legally defensible and can withstand scrutiny," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, people and human services. "We look forward to continuing our support to OW as they evaluate their next round of regulatory actions to further improve the safety of our nation's drinking water, watersheds and aquatic ecosystems."

ICF provided regulatory support to EPA in developing the first-ever nationwide, legally enforceable drinking water standards to protect communities from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals," in their drinking water. The final rule was issued by the agency in April 2024.

For over 50 years, ICF's environmental experts—economists, policy analysts, health and data scientists, researchers, statisticians and more—have worked with scientific and economic data to produce broad-based analyses that stand up to intense scrutiny and establish a solid foundation for developing evidence-based conclusions. A leader in data modernization, the company combines deep domain expertise with emerging technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to deliver programs that accelerate mission outcomes and maximize impact.

