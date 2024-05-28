EPA Awards ICF $75 Million Health Risk Assessment Contract

Company Will Analyze Chemical Hazards and Environmental Stressors

RESTON, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded a human health and environmental risk assessment contract to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI). The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract was awarded by EPA's Office of Research and Development in the first quarter of 2024. This recompete award has a ceiling value of $75 million and a term of seven years.

ICF will bring together industry-leading health and environmental expertise to deliver assessments of chemical hazards and other environmental stressors identified as national priorities to determine the impact they may have on people, communities and the environment. As part of this work, ICF will use cutting-edge technologies and data analysis tools, including Litstream®, their proprietary software that leverages machine learning, to conduct systematic literature review. ICF will also develop novel methods, guidelines and models for future health analyses, including cumulative impact assessments.

"For over 30 years, ICF has supported EPA's risk assessment programs, helping the agency develop a scientifically defensible understanding of the complex interrelationship between people and nature," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, people and human services. "We look forward to continue providing research and data modeling and analysis tools to further protect human health and the environment, as well as help the agency meet their environmental justice goals."

Since 2011, ICF has supported EPA in evaluating over 2,200 chemicals for risks to human health and the environment. In the second half of 2023, ICF was awarded $33 million in task orders to perform additional chemical risk assessment work.

ICF uses the power of science to help clients make informed decisions and better protect public health. The company's over 150 environmental health experts—health and data scientists, toxicologists, epidemiologists, microbiologists, researchers, statisticians and more—identify, collect, manage, evaluate, model and interpret scientific data to produce broad-based analyses that stand up to intense scrutiny and establish a solid foundation for developing scientifically sound conclusions.

