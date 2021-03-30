EPA Honors Sony Electronics as Sustainability Gold Award Winner for Third Consecutive Year Tweet this

Since 2010, in the United States alone, Sony Electronics Inc. has recycled 293 million pounds of electronic products. Further, the company has set aggressive short-, medium- and long-term sustainability targets for itself and global business partners.

"We are proud of the recognition by the EPA for our recycling efforts, impact and results," commented Mike Fasulo, President and COO, Sony Electronics Inc. "This distinction underscores our dual commitment to deliver products that empower and honor the creators' true intent, while actively respecting our core company value of ensuring Sustainability."

Sony's commitment to recycling and sustainability—from the product design stage forward--are outlined in the company's global Road To Zero initiative, which strives to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of Sony products and business activities.

Please visit the links below for further details on Sony's Sustainability initiatives and progress, reported and updated regularly:

- Sony Sustainability Initiatives and Sustainability Report

- Sony Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) briefing updates from September 2020

