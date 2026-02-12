Sony Electronics Launches WF-1000XM6 Truly Wireless Earbuds - The Best Noise Canceling[1] with Premium Sound

In addition, Sony is also introducing a Sand Pink version of its industry-leading WH-1000XM6 over ear wireless noise canceling headphones5.

The best noise canceling1

The WF-1000XM6 deliver a 25% further reduction in noise compared to the predecessor model the WF-1000XM5. Most notably, the WF-1000XM6 elevates performance in the mid-to-high frequency range, common in everyday environments, and delivers remarkable quietness, even while traveling or in busy public spaces.

The WF‑1000XM6 are equipped with the advanced HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3e, which delivers precise control over multiple microphones for superior noise reduction. Now featuring four microphones—an upgrade from the previous model's three—the system offers even more powerful and effective noise cancellation.

Sony's advanced Integrated Processor V2, found in the predecessor model as well as the WH-1000XM6, powers the earbuds and features an Adaptive Noise Canceling Optimizer. This advanced technology analyzes external noise and wearing conditions in real time more extensively than the previous model, ensuring optimal noise canceling performance at all times. Noise cancellation has also been further enhanced to better reduce sound that may leak in through gaps between the ear tips and the ear canal, adapting to each user's unique ear shape and fit. With these real-time adjustments, users can enjoy an immersive listening experience, unaffected by surroundings or how the earbuds are worn.

Plus, the WF-1000XM6 comes with Sony's unique Noise Isolation Earbud Tips, designed to balance comfort and top-level noise blocking. Available in four sizes, the ear tips are designed to help listeners achieve a secure, comfortable fit across a wide range of ear shapes.

Premium sound experience

Driving the premium sound quality of the WF-1000XM6 are two powerful processors working together to deliver exceptional clarity, detail, and precision. Enhanced DAC amplifier performance, powered by the QN3e processor, ensures every note is delivered with exceptional clarity. Plus, the Integrated Processor V2 supports 32-bit processing, compared to 24-bit on the previous model, delivering higher resolution and richer sound.

Alongside this, Sony's newly developed driver unit brings a new dimension to sound quality in the WF-1000XM6. The diaphragm features a unique design, combining different materials for the dome and edge. The soft edge produces deep, immersive bass, while the lightweight, rigid dome delivers clear and extended high frequencies. From signal processing to sound output, every detail is handled with precision, minimizing distortion and achieving highly accurate, high-resolution audio. Special notches in the edge further refine the sound, offering even clearer and smoother audio reproduction.

The WF-1000XM6 also features Hi-Res Audio Wireless, DSEE Extreme ™,6 360 Reality Audio compatibility7, a 10 Band EQ customizable in the Sony | Sound Connect app8, headtracking and Background Music Effect.

Sound tuned with industry-leading experts

Sony's 1000X series is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of every song, no matter the genre. To achieve this, Sony worked closely with renowned studios, meticulously refining the sound quality to deliver the premium audio experience that creators envision. Sony sought advice and inspiration from a team of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated engineers including Randy Merrill (Sterling Sound), who has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran; Chris Gehringer (Sterling Sound), known for his work with Rihanna and Lady Gaga; Mike Piacentini (Battery Studios), who has mastered tracks for Bob Dylan; and Michael Romanowski (Coast Mastering), whose portfolio includes Alicia Keys and the iconic Star Wars soundtracks for Episodes 4, 5 and 6.

Listening to their feedback, the WF-1000XM6 has been designed to achieve the premium sound just as the artists intended - rich, detailed and true to its original spirit.

Sony's best call quality2

Equipped with two microphones and a bone conduction sensor on each side, the WF-1000XM6 uses an advanced AI beamforming noise-reduction algorithm to capture the user's voice with precision. Even in noisy environments or when surrounded by other voices, it intelligently isolates the user's speech, ensuring the person they are speaking to hears them clearly.

Ergonomic design optimized for a comfortable fit

The 1000X series has always aimed for a shape that fits the human ear perfectly, with an ergonomic design for a stable and comfortable fit. With the WF-1000XM6, Sony takes this fit even further by designing the earbud to follow the natural curves of a person's inner ear, reducing discomfort and making them even more comfortable to wear.

The new model features a body that is approximately 11% slimmer than its predecessor, minimizing interference with the ear's complex contours and ensuring the earbuds are comfortable, even during extended use.

Additionally, the newly adopted ventilation structure increases airflow within the device, significantly reducing internal noises such as footsteps and chewing sounds. This allows you to enjoy content comfortably in a wide range of situations.

Distinct textures bring each color to life. The Black colorway exudes quiet luxury with a smooth, refined touch and the Platinum Silver feels fresh and airy with added metal flakes and glass beads.

With improved materials and a redesigned look, the case opens more easily, even with one hand, and the earbuds are easier to pick up.

Enhanced features for a superior listening experience

The WF-1000XM6 includes all the useful features found on the predecessor model that make the earbuds ideal for everyday listening, such as scene-based listening with Auto Play9 and Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Access and voice assistance. Google Gemini brings a seamless, hands-free assistance while you are on-the-go4. Listen to music, connect with friends, get notifications, and more. With talking it out with Gemini Live, it brings natural, free-flowing conversation to brainstorm ideas, add shopping list in Google Keep or schedule events in Google Callender—all without ever reaching for a phone3.

The connection is now even more reliable with advanced algorithms and enhanced antennas that are 1.5 times larger than the previous model.

The WF-1000XM6 are also ready for LE Audio, a next generation Bluetooth® audio that enables ultra-low latency, making them ideal for gaming.

When it comes to battery life, there's up to 8 hours of listening on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case so users can listen all day without worrying about running out of battery10. Plus, Qi technology offers easy wireless charging11.

Environment in mind

WF‑1000XM6 earbuds use circular materials that include up to 25% recycled plastic, helping to reduce reliance on bio‑based plastic.12

WH-1000XM6 – now available in Sand Pink

This has inspired Sony to introduce a Sand Pink version of its much-loved WH-1000XM6 overhead wireless noise canceling headphones. The new Sand Pink tone is an elegant addition to the range alongside the current Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue color options.

Pricing and availability

The WF-1000XM6 are available now in Platinum Silver and Black with a suggested retail price of $329.99 USD / $429.99 CAD at Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers.

For more information, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/truly-wireless-earbuds/p/wf1000xm6-b

The WH-1000XM6 is available now in Sand Pink with a suggested retail price of $459.99 USD / $599.99 CAD at Sony, Amazon, Best Buy, and other authorized dealers.

For more information, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headband/p/wh1000xm6-p

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 As of December 1, 2025. Ambient noise reduction according to research by Sony Corporation, measured using IEC-compliant guidelines for the top 10 brands (by market share) of truly wireless style of noise-cancelling headphones market.

2 As of December 1, 2025, based on measurements using ETSI guidelines. Comparison among all Sony Truly Wireless Earbuds. Call quality excludes impediments related to the mobile device, third party service providers, Internet, network connectivity or environmental conditions.

3 Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

4 Requires pairing with compatible Android devices (sold separately) with Gemini mobile app and a Google Account. Internet connection required. Features may differ depending on subscription and account. Some apps require setup. Available in select countries and languages. Check responses for accuracy. Data rates may apply.

5 As of March 1, 2025. Ambient noise reduction according to research by Sony Corporation, measured using IEC-compliant guidelines for the top 10 brands (by market share) of headband-style of wireless noise-cancelling headphones market.

6 Activate DSEE Extreme™ from the Sony | Sound Connect app.

7 You can experience spatial sound content (like Netflix, YouTube) with Android 13 smartphones capable of head tracking. Depending on your smartphone, applications that can use spatial sound content playback and head tracking will vary. Also, you can experience 360 Reality Audio content with Xperia 1 IV/1 V/5 V on 360 Reality Audio Live app and Live Music Streaming Online | Live Concert Streams | nugs.net. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions. The number of compatible devices is planned to increase. Not currently available with 360 Reality Audio content streamed from Amazon Music Unlimited.

8 Download Sound Connect app (formerly Sony | Headphones Connect) app at Google Play and the App Store. Firmware update required for Sony | Headphones Connect app. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

9 Set up with Sony | Sound Connect app. Terms and conditions for available partner services and their contents, as well as related software (including operating systems) apply. The contents of this application are subject to change without notice, and this application may be updated or terminated without notice. Install the compatible app and set up with Sony | Sound Connect app. The compatible service may not be available in some countries/regions. Supported apps and services: https://www.sony.net/supported-servicelink

10 Up to 8 hours (earbuds) and up to 16 hours (charging case), total up to 24 hours when using Noise Canceling and Bluetooth® connection.

11 The charging pad is sold separately. The charging case is compatible with wireless charging pads that meet the Qi standard. However, depending on the wireless charging pad you are using, it may not be able to charge properly.

12 Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the headphones and the carrying case, subject to change.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.