EPA Recognizes Hyundai as a Fuel Economy Leader for Model Year 2022

  • Hyundai second in fuel economy and CO2 emissions behind only Tesla in the 2023 EPA Automotive Trends Report
  • Hyundai improved real-world fuel economy and lowered CO2 emissions from 2017-2022 with the highest result of all mainstream automakers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has been recognized as an industry leader by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its new 2023 Automotive Trends Report – one of the industry's most recognized vehicle studies for greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy. Hyundai was noted as second only to Tesla's all-electric lineup with the highest fuel economy and the lowest CO2 emissions of any mainstream automaker.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5
According to the report, between 2017 and 2022, Hyundai reduced its CO2 emissions from 311 g/mi to 302 g/mi. Hyundai also improved its real-world fuel economy from 28.6 to 29.1 MPG over the same period.

"EPA's Automotive Trends Report is an important barometer of the industry's fuel economy progress, and we are proud that this year's data reflects our ongoing efforts to offer a more efficient vehicle lineup," said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and increasing fuel efficiency for our customers by continuing the push toward electrification. We believe this is an important step in helping consumers reduce their environmental impact and we plan to continue growing our hybrid and electric vehicle sales in 2024."

Hyundai is committed to its electrification efforts and currently offers 10 electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen powered vehicles in the U.S., including the sought-after IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 and the all-new KONA Electric. In 2023, EVs made up 7% of Hyundai's sales and increased 103% compared with 2022.1 Hyundai Motor Company plans to introduce more than 17 new battery-electric vehicles globally and is targeting 7% of the global EV market by 2030.

According to the EPA report, for the industry overall, new vehicle CO2 emissions and fuel economy ratings experienced their biggest annual improvements of the last nine years, reaching record low CO2 emissions and record high fuel economy. Preliminary data suggests that this trend will continue with CO2 emissions and fuel economy with model year 2023 set to improve from 2022.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

1 Electric models currently available at select dealers in select states only. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details.⁠ 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

News Releases in Similar Topics

