EPA Selects ICF for $33 Million in New Environmental Assessment Contracts

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) three new task orders with a combined total value of $33 million to assess the risk of chemical exposure to human health and the environment. The task orders were awarded under the OPPT Mission Support indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract. Each task order has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

ICF will leverage its deep scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions, including machine learning, advanced analytics and data visualization, to conduct rapid systematic reviews, modeling and assessments on the various risks that chemical exposure has to people, children and communities.

Under the first task order, which was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is valued at $22 million, ICF will screen, evaluate and extract data; prepare data visualizations; streamline the systematic review processes to ensure adherence to statutory requirements; and more. Under the second task order, which was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is valued at $8 million, ICF will conduct chemical exposure assessments that have been through the systematic review process to support the development of risk findings. Under the third task order, which was awarded in the third quarter of 2023 and is valued at $3 million, ICF will manage the systematic review of data across multiple databases to facilitate the chemical risk assessments.

"For over 16 years, ICF has delivered chemical exposure assessment solutions to OPPT, providing scientific research and data analysis support, as well as technology solutions to increase efficiencies and quickly develop actionable insights," said Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for health, people and human services. "We look forward to continuing to work with OPPT to help ensure chemicals are properly managed and regulated to protect families and communities from potential risks."

ICF designs solutions and provides technical expertise to help ensure environmental health projects are carried through to completion and smoothly overcome scientific, policy and operational challenges. The company's environment, federal health and technology experts execute human health assessments, manage complex projects, engage diverse stakeholders and more to help clients achieve their sustainability goals and drive better health outcomes within the context of their broader missions.

