EPA Selects ICF for $33 Million in New Environmental Assessment Contracts

News provided by

ICF

29 Jan, 2024, 16:05 ET

ICF to Apply Scientific Expertise and Technology Solutions to Evaluate Chemical Risk Exposure

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) recently awarded global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) three new task orders with a combined total value of $33 million to assess the risk of chemical exposure to human health and the environment. The task orders were awarded under the OPPT Mission Support indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract. Each task order has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

ICF will leverage its deep scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions, including machine learning, advanced analytics and data visualization, to conduct rapid systematic reviews, modeling and assessments on the various risks that chemical exposure has to people, children and communities.

Under the first task order, which was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is valued at $22 million, ICF will screen, evaluate and extract data; prepare data visualizations; streamline the systematic review processes to ensure adherence to statutory requirements; and more. Under the second task order, which was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is valued at $8 million, ICF will conduct chemical exposure assessments that have been through the systematic review process to support the development of risk findings. Under the third task order, which was awarded in the third quarter of 2023 and is valued at $3 million, ICF will manage the systematic review of data across multiple databases to facilitate the chemical risk assessments.

"For over 16 years, ICF has delivered chemical exposure assessment solutions to OPPT, providing scientific research and data analysis support, as well as technology solutions to increase efficiencies and quickly develop actionable insights," said Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for health, people and human services. "We look forward to continuing to work with OPPT to help ensure chemicals are properly managed and regulated to protect families and communities from potential risks."

ICF designs solutions and provides technical expertise to help ensure environmental health projects are carried through to completion and smoothly overcome scientific, policy and operational challenges. The company's environment, federal health and technology experts execute human health assessments, manage complex projects, engage diverse stakeholders and more to help clients achieve their sustainability goals and drive better health outcomes within the context of their broader missions.

Read more about ICF's environment, federal health and technology services.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Also from this source

ICF Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ICF Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday,...
U.S. Forest Service Selects ICF for New $78 Million Digital Modernization Task Order

U.S. Forest Service Selects ICF for New $78 Million Digital Modernization Task Order

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a new $78 million task order by the U.S. Department of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.