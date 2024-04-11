EPAM Achieves Platinum Partner Status with commercetools, Signaling Growing Expertise in Composable Technologies

Learn More About EPAM's commercetools Partnership

The Platinum Partner status is the highest available partnership program level, with only a select group of five partners globally being awarded this distinguished status. EPAM was awarded this status for demonstrating excellence in client delivery, actively contributing to product enhancement and achieving significant sales volumes coupled with robust technical enablement efforts.

"We're delighted to achieve Platinum Partner status with commercetools. A special thank you to our joint clients who have trusted us to successfully lead their composable commerce projects and to the broader team, including our Composable Practice and Competency Center, for supporting the growth of this partnership," said Shareen Campbell, Global Head of Alliances, EPAM. "Our ongoing commitment to expanding the reach of our commercetools capabilities demonstrates our passion and driving force for composable commerce transformation and for delivering real business outcomes for our enterprise clients globally."

The new Platinum Partner status recognizes EPAM's investment in developing its technical and engineering capabilities with commercetools' products, enabling clients to realize tangible returns on their commercetools investments. This elevated status also grants EPAM enhanced access to commercetools' teams, fostering deeper engagement with their roadmap and product strategy. As a result, EPAM can further innovate, deliver efficiently, address challenges and accelerate value realization for commercetools' clients.

"With our shared commitment to helping brands leverage best-in-class composable technology for better customer experiences, EPAM has long been a valued partner of commercetools, and we're thrilled to have the company as a 2024 Platinum-level partner," said Blaine Trainor, Global Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances, commercetools. "With EPAM in the highest echelon of our partner program this year, we look forward to bringing the strength of our joint solutions to even more businesses, enabling them to achieve their goals faster and more effectively than ever before."

As a globally recognized commercetools partner, EPAM brings its extensive portfolio of services tailored to businesses seeking to leverage the full potential of microservice-led, API-driven commerce solutions. The Company empowers enterprises with mature development capabilities to address unique challenges and achieve a high level of autonomy and control over their eCommerce roadmap. This Platinum-level partnership ensures that businesses can seamlessly adapt and extend the commercetools platform to meet complex enterprise needs, facilitating streamlined operations and accelerated innovation in the digital commerce landscape.

Attending Elevate — The Global Commerce Summit™ — April 16 - 18 in Miami? Don't miss our speaking sessions that can help you empower your business with actionable takeaways and visit us at Booth 400.

Learn more about EPAM's partnership with commercetools: www.epam.com/services/partners/commercetools .

ABOUT EPAM SYSTEMS

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, as well as a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We deliver globally, but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners and our people around the world.

We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor as a Best Workplace in 2023 and 2024, our multidisciplinary teams serve clients across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services as well as a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.*

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on customer demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.