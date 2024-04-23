EPAM Named a Top Company in Europe by LinkedIn

2024 LinkedIn Top Companies List recognizes EPAM's effectiveness in empowering teams with the tools and resources required for successful client transformations

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a best workplace for career growth in Europe by LinkedIn. EPAM was also ranked #1 in Spain and #5 in the Netherlands on the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies List for professional growth and development, and #1 Top Technology and Innovation Company in Spain.



"Being acknowledged for creating a workplace where our team can truly shine feels amazing," said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM. "We've always believed in helping folks to grow alongside us, as we deliver top-notch results for our clients. We're proud of providing unlimited opportunities for learning and development. It's about discovering new abilities, finding mentors and really advancing your career – that's what we stand for."

LinkedIn's Top Companies 2024 list of best workplaces for career development is based on how employees advance and upskill within a company and their long-term career path. By analyzing the unique LinkedIn data of millions of professionals, top-ranking companies are selected through an evaluation of eight pillars that are connected to a high level of professional development and career growth: skills progression, company affinity, gender diversity, ability to advance, educational background, external opportunity, company stability and employee presence in the country.

EPAM helps clients reimagine their business through a digital lens while empowering a world-class team of consultants, designers, architects and engineers. EPAM has more than 150 delivery centers across 55 countries. The Company is a global hub for diversity and innovation, where multidisciplinary teams deliver integrated strategy, technology consulting, digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services to global enterprises and ambitious startups.

These achievements from LinkedIn add to a growing list of 2024 recognitions for EPAM, including, but not limited to:

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers, and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world.

We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor as a Best Workplace in 2023 and 2024, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services as well as a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.*

