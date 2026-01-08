EPAM and Cursor Announce Strategic Partnership to Build and Scale AI-Native Teams for Global Enterprises

Combined with EPAM's 50,000+ engineering professionals globally, team-level maturity models, reference rulesets, curated context, training and productivity measurement, this partnership provides a comprehensive solution to accelerate clients' transformation into AI-Native technology organizations.

"While most large enterprises have made some investment in AI coding tools, many teams struggle with full adoption and daily use," said Dmitry Tovpeko, VP, AI-Native Engineering at EPAM. "In response, Cursor's AI-Native integrated development environment (IDE) promotes disciplined use by incorporating rules, workflows and agentic behavior directly in the developer's primary workspace."

Specifically, EPAM empowers its clients to unlock the full potential of Cursor by supporting:

Scaled AI-Native workflows – Deploying Cursor across thousands of developers and seamlessly integrating it into complex enterprise ecosystems,

Access to frontier capabilities – Leveraging Cursor's rapid integration of leading-edge AI models and features to position engineering teams at the forefront of innovation, and

Accelerated adoption – Delivering training, change management and engineering excellence practices to help teams transition from legacy tools to AI-first environments with confidence.

"We share EPAM's perspective: the teams that achieve exceptional results are those that rethink how they work, not just the tools they use," said Michael Scherr, Head of Business Development at Cursor. "With EPAM's deep enterprise delivery expertise and clear point of view on AI-Native SDLC, combined with our AI-Native IDE and agents, we're helping global clients scale the unique and transformative potential of Cursor."

To remain competitive, organizations must embrace AI-native approaches that drive productivity and sustainable transformation. Cursor's rapid AI innovation and EPAM's engineering DNA enable clients to adopt next-generation workflows — delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, adoption rates and return on investment. Together, EPAM and Cursor are redefining how software is built and equipping developers with industry-leading tools and methodologies.

Discover how EPAM's AI-Native solutions can transform your business. epam.com/services/artificial-intelligence.

Learn more about the EPAM-Cursor partnership and see how we can drive innovation for your business. epam.com/services/partners/cursor.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN™ and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

