EPAM Expands Education and Learning Offerings With Acquisition of Competentum

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced its acquisition of Competentum, a full-stack educational content services company, and its learning platform, ShareKnowledge. The addition of Competentum, with its deep content development, optimization and learner-centric experience capabilities, will extend EPAM's digital transformation proposition in the media, publishing and EdTech industries.

Competentum focuses primarily on developing and optimizing educational solutions, with digital learning platforms and services that are pre-integrated to provide a smartly designed, interactive and AI-optimized learner experience. Combined with EPAM's award-winning global consulting, design and engineering capabilities, and investments in the development of global engineering curricula and platforms, the acquisition of Competentum will create a more complete service proposition for EPAM's enterprise clients looking to accelerate their transformations through professional development.

In addition to augmenting EPAM's Agile Professional Development offerings, ShareKnowledge will become part of the solution blueprint for the Risk and Compliance Practice, where the platform will be actively used to manage governance, compliance and enterprise risk engagements.

"We see enterprises moving towards lifelong and value-based relationships with their customers, requiring EPAM to engage across a full services and platform lifecycle – from content strategy and design, to creation, curation and full-scale digital, physical and virtual experiences," said Oleg Vilchinski, VP, Global Head of Business Information Solutions Practice, EPAM. "By integrating our consulting, design and delivery practices with Competentum's deep content expertise, we can help our customers create new value models underpinned by better experiences and delivered through new educational technologies and digital learning platforms."

"We are excited to join EPAM in the effort to create a full-scale digital learning blueprint," said Natalia Soboleva, CEO, Competentum. "Our years of experience in developing immersive content and leading adaptive learning solutions for STEM, Healthcare and GRC domains can really accelerate time to value for clients and help them transform their learning platforms and experiences for their users."

Learn more about EPAM's Business Information Solutions Practice https://www.epam.com/our-work/business-information-and-media, Competentum https://competentum.com/ and ShareKnowledge https://www.shareknowledge.com/.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

