EPAM Joins Drink Without Waste Initiative to Help Combat Hong Kong's Plastic Pollution Crisis

A significant pain point for the non-profit organization was monitoring the recovery of used beverage packaging through the program using Excel spreadsheets. The new Data Room—hosted on AWS cloud—consolidates the data, reduces manual effort, and provides a scalable solution for future projects. Designed to provide transparency and improve the collection and auditing process that comes from collectors, recyclers, logistic providers, and supportive campaign partners, the data room is equipped with automated reminder emails, a dashboard for the public, and Power BI reporting for internal stakeholders. In addition, it also calculates the subsidy amount that needs to be given to collectors and recyclers.

"We are pleased to be working with EPAM to combat the plastic crisis in Hong Kong," said Paul Zimmerman, General Manager, Drink Without Waste. "Visibility of data streams is key to expeditious implementation of a Producer Responsibility Scheme for beverage containers in Hong Kong. The Data Room is the core module that will support future developments in recording and reporting requirements and is key to building much-needed trust in recycling systems in Hong Kong."

Named a 2022 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Company, EPAM's detailed planning represents an interconnected effort to lead its employees and industry partners to a new standard of environmental responsibility. Examples of its innovative conservation solutions include Image n Pay digital payments, the Footprint plastic bag problem and Trashly, named a Best Environmental Mobile App by Google.

