EPAM Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of software development companies and security services partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

"Joining MISA as a services partner reflects the maturity of EPAM's security services and marks an important milestone in the evolution of our existing collaboration with Microsoft," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, EPAM. "Being part of the MISA ecosystem is a meaningful validation of how we deliver Microsoft-aligned security services at scale, and it reinforces our commitment to helping joint customers build security capabilities that are resilient in production and designed for long-term outcomes."

EPAM's security services are centered on an engineering-led approach to Microsoft Security technologies – including Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR – helping clients integrate and operate security as a unified platform rather than a one-time deployment.

For joint customers, MISA membership means closer ecosystem alignment and tighter technical collaboration between EPAM and Microsoft to accelerate execution and improve security outcomes in production environments. It also supports stronger coordination across the Microsoft security ecosystem, helping customers scale and continuously improve security operations across cloud and AI-enabled environments.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like EPAM, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders and security vendors, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

About EPAM Systems:

EPAM (NYSE: EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

