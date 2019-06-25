EPAM Named An Acquia Global Select Partner, Joining Elite Group Of Partners

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has achieved Global Select status in Acquia's Partner Program. Acquia, an open source digital experience company, provides software and services built around Drupal. As one of only a few elite Global Select partners, EPAM leverages its Acquia and Drupal expertise to help its clients design, build and deliver engaging and intelligent customer experiences.

"Our team has not only expanded its Acquia capabilities, but our experts continue to be active contributors to the open source community. This experience, combined with our digital orchestration expertise, allows us to accelerate our customers' digital strategies and deliver user-focused experiences with Drupal and the Acquia platform," said Seth Gregory, Director, Software Engineering, Head of Drupal Competency, EPAM. "EPAM is proud to be among this elite group of Acquia Global Select Partners and we look forward to continuing our work together to deliver valuable solutions for our customers."

As an Acquia partner since 2012, EPAM provides strategy and consulting, design, cloud, architecture and development expertise to its global customers by leveraging Acquia's platform. EPAM's experts are active contributors to the Drupal open source project and the company is a Premium Supporting Partner of the Drupal Association. EPAM is ranked 49 out of more than 3,800 organizations based on the number of its contributions to the Drupal open source community.

"EPAM is a leader in business transformation, bringing a multi-disciplinary approach to delivering powerful and engaging experiences at every touch point," said Joe Wykes, senior vice president of worldwide partnerships and sales, Acquia. "Together, Acquia and EPAM are providing secure, scalable and enterprise-ready solutions for global brands and organizations with complex digital needs."

Acquia's Partner Program supports and rewards partners who build their businesses on the Acquia Experience Platform. Acquia's partner ecosystem includes some of the most capable and talented digital leaders in the world and helps companies connect with world class firms focused on strategy, brand and UX, integration, Drupal development and project management.

To learn more about EPAM's expertise in Acquia and Drupal, visit https://www.epam.com/about/who-we-are/partners/acquia.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

About Acquia

Acquia is the open source digital experience company. We provide the world's most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community – giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

