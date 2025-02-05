As an 'Exceptional Performer' across multiple categories, EPAM sets itself apart as a leading provider in the European IT sourcing market

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named the Top IT Vendor in Europe, earning 'exceptional performer' status across multiple categories by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe.

EPAM Named as a Top IT Vendor in Europe for a Second Year in a Row

"We are pleased to be recognized as a leading IT vendor in Europe for the second consecutive year by Whitelane Research," said Balazs Fejes, President of Global Business & Chief Revenue Officer at EPAM. "Our consistently exceptional performance across multiple categories is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients, empowering them to thrive as adaptive enterprises while fostering innovation throughout Europe and globally."

In Whitelane Research's 2024/2025 IT Sourcing Study Europe, nearly 2,300 participants of the top IT spending organizations in Europe evaluated more than 6,000 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT service tower, delivering one of the most representative reports on the IT sourcing market in Europe. Survey respondents evaluated 34 IT service providers across various performance categories, with EPAM achieving the highest ratings in the following categories:

Service Delivery Quality: [Ranked #1] EPAM received a rating of 84%

EPAM received a rating of 84% Application Services: EPAM was named as an exceptional performer with a rating of 82%

EPAM was named as an with a rating of 82% Account Management Quality: EPAM received a rating of 82%

EPAM received a rating of 82% General Satisfaction: EPAM was named as an exceptional performer with a rating of 81%

EPAM was named as an with a rating of 81% Digital Transformation: EPAM named a strong performer with a rating of 79%

EPAM named a with a rating of 79% Transformative Innovation: [Ranked #1] EPAM received a rating of 78%

"EPAM has delivered an exceptionally strong performance in our 2024/2025 IT Sourcing Study, cementing their status as one of the top IT service providers in Europe," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "Client feedback highlights EPAM's robust capabilities in leading innovative change through digital transformation technologies and application services. Focusing on high-value and mission-critical work without compromising on quality and speed not only addresses clients' concerns but also showcases the consistent value for money EPAM offers, a key factor in their sustained high levels of customer satisfaction, service quality, and transformative innovation."

This recognition by Whitelane Research adds to EPAM's list of positive performances in previous IT sourcing studies, including Germany, Switzerland, the UK, Nordics, Netherlands and Europe 2024.

To see the full survey results, visit: https://whitelane.com/europe-2024-2025/

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We make GenAI real with our AI LLM orchestration, testing and engineering solutions, EPAM DIAL, EPAM EliteA™ and EPAM AI/RUN™, respectively.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as a Top 100 Best Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

