EPAM Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work' Across the World by Glassdoor, Built In and kununu

Award considerations include career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it has been rated as a top employer in multiple locations worldwide by Glassdoor, Built In and kununu.

"I am quite humbled and proud. During a time when the world of work is in full transformation, forever changed by the massive shifts of the past few years, these recognitions are an impressive testament to EPAM's commitment to its employees and our continuing efforts in creating a culture that fosters trust, inclusivity and adaptability," said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM. "For 30+ years, EPAM has prided itself on its people—they are the foundation of our success. Looking forward, we strive to continue offering quality employee experiences through flexible work opportunities, competitive rewards, meaningful projects and continuous learning programs."

Glassdoor . EPAM is a 2024 Employees' Choice Winner in Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work. Winners are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews.



"Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong , Glassdoor's Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."





"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder & CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."





"We congratulate EPAM on receiving the Top Company seal 2024," says Nina Zimmermann , CEO of kununu. "The award goes to employers awarded with particularly good reviews on kununu. Employers who are awarded the seal distinguish themselves not only through recognition and appreciation but also by sending a strong signal to talented people who are looking for the right company."

These awards continue the momentum of several other prestigious 2023 global employer recognitions, including, but not limited to, Built In Best Place to Work USA, Newsweek Top 100 Most Loved Workplace, LinkedIn Top Company for Professional Growth in Spain, Best Workplace for Women in Tech, ATD Best of the Best Learning and Development, Great Place to Work Singapore, Most Preferred Top of Mind Technology Company Colombia, Best Loved Workplace Vietnam, Best Workplace Poland, Top 10 Best Companies for Young Professionals in Mexico, Great Place to Work India, Newsweek's Most Loved Workplace in the UK, Employee Experience award in EPAM APAC, and Forbes Top 50 Best Employer in Ukraine.

