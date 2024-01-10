EPAM Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work' Across the World by Glassdoor, Built In and kununu

Award considerations include career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it has been rated as a top employer in multiple locations worldwide by Glassdoor, Built In and kununu.

"I am quite humbled and proud. During a time when the world of work is in full transformation, forever changed by the massive shifts of the past few years, these recognitions are an impressive testament to EPAM's commitment to its employees and our continuing efforts in creating a culture that fosters trust, inclusivity and adaptability," said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM. "For 30+ years, EPAM has prided itself on its people—they are the foundation of our success. Looking forward, we strive to continue offering quality employee experiences through flexible work opportunities, competitive rewards, meaningful projects and continuous learning programs."

  • Glassdoor. EPAM is a 2024 Employees' Choice Winner in Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work. Winners are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews.

    "Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor's Chief Executive Officer. "The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn't a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work."

  • Built In. EPAM was named a Built In 2024 'Best Places to Work' in Washington, D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles and Boston and 'Best Large Places to Work' in Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Winners were based on an algorithm using company data about compensation and benefits. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

    "I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

  • kununu. EPAM Germany is a kununu Top Company for the third consecutive year – placing in the top five percent of most popular employers in the DACH region. EPAM Switzerland was also named by kununu as a Top Company, 2022 – 2024.

    "We congratulate EPAM on receiving the Top Company seal 2024," says Nina Zimmermann, CEO of kununu. "The award goes to employers awarded with particularly good reviews on kununu. Employers who are awarded the seal distinguish themselves not only through recognition and appreciation but also by sending a strong signal to talented people who are looking for the right company."

These awards continue the momentum of several other prestigious 2023 global employer recognitions, including, but not limited to, Built In Best Place to Work USA, Newsweek Top 100 Most Loved Workplace, LinkedIn Top Company for Professional Growth in Spain, Best Workplace for Women in Tech, ATD Best of the Best Learning and Development, Great Place to Work Singapore, Most Preferred Top of Mind Technology Company Colombia, Best Loved Workplace Vietnam, Best Workplace Poland, Top 10 Best Companies for Young Professionals in Mexico, Great Place to Work India, Newsweek's Most Loved Workplace in the UK, Employee Experience award in EPAM APAC, and Forbes Top 50 Best Employer in Ukraine.

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multidisciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, developments relating to COVID-19, and the effect that they may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, profitability and customer demand. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

