ePayPolicy Harnesses HawkSoft's New Invoice and Receipt APIs

Accelerate and automate billables with two-way API integration

CANBY, Ore., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and ePayPolicy are announcing the release of two-way API integration to automate digital payments in the insurance space. Mutual customers that use the HawkSoft Insurance Platform to manage their agencies and ePayPolicy to facilitate digital payments from insureds can now integrate the two powerful systems.

With the new integration, agency staff will now be able to automate and sync many administrative and accounting tasks that were previously done manually, streamlining agency billed accounting and operations processes and eliminating duplicate data entry. Plus, with Finance Connect also coming to the HawkSoft integration soon users can now offer premium financing options with their current premium financing partners right at checkout without any back and forth! ePayPolicy integration fits seamlessly into the regular accounting workflows performed in HawkSoft.

"Consumer demand for easy, paperless payments has been growing for decades, and our industry is now catching up to what's been standard practice in most other industries," said Mark Engels, ePayPolicy CEO. "In the same way that modern systems like HawkSoft just 'make sense,' we believe integrated digital payments also make sense, because it makes life easier for everyone involved, not just the insured."

"This one is a long time coming," said Rushang Shah, HawkSoft CMO, "and we're excited that ePayPolicy is the first to grab hold of our new Invoice and Receipt APIs. They have been a huge supporter of our HawkSoft community for years. That same commitment comes through in the quality of this integration as it is going to help a lot of bookkeepers and agencies."

This integration helps serve ePayPolicy's goal to allow agencies to speed up receivables and bind business faster, while providing a more secure and delightful customer experience for agencies and their insureds through the agency billed process. Integration between HawkSoft and ePayPolicy is available today for mutual customers using HawkSoft's latest Cloud-based platform (HawkSoft 6). To learn more about integration, click here: https://www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/epaypolicy

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. 8,000+ insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com.

