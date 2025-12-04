HawkSoft and SALT Announce Integration to Transform Insurance Data Intake

Partnership streamlines client acquisition by delivering faster, more accurate intake directly inside HawkSoft

CANBY, Ore., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft and SALT are announcing a new integration that helps independent insurance agencies improve the accuracy and efficiency of their data intake. SALT's intelligent intake platform is now available as an integrated package with HawkSoft, giving agencies a faster, more consistent way to collect, verify, and structure the client data that powers their operations.

Client acquisition has long been slowed by manual intake, incomplete forms, and error-prone data entry. This partnership changes that by combining HawkSoft's management system with SALT's automated intake, helping agencies slash administrative time, speed up quoting, and power new business confidently from the first interaction.

Accelerates the industry's shift toward automated, tech-enabled client acquisition.

Shows how API-driven integrations reduce operational drag across carriers, agencies, and policyholders.

Demonstrates how modern intake solutions improve data quality, which influences quoting, renewals, and retention.

Cuts client intake time by eliminating repetitive data entry and pre-filling information with verified data.

Reduces back-and-forth with prospects by ensuring accurate, complete forms on the first attempt.

Shortens time to quote and improves close rates by giving agents cleaner data—whether intake happens online or by phone.

Frees producers and account managers to focus on selling and service rather than chasing missing details.

"Independent agencies run on data, but the process of collecting it has historically been fragmented and inconsistent," said Dustin Parker, SALT Co-Founder. "Our collaboration with HawkSoft brings the industry one step closer to data intake that is accurate from the start—no rekeying, no cleanup, no friction. HawkSoft has built a platform that agencies trust, and we're proud to help power a more efficient, modern intake experience for agents and their customers."

"Collecting data for adding a new client or prospect can be tedious and time consuming," said Rushang Shah, CMO at HawkSoft. "SALT allows you to customize your intake form and build a consistent data entry experience across all of your prospects and insureds."

This partnership reflects a shared vision: accurate, automated intake connects seamlessly with systems agencies trust every day. HawkSoft and SALT are aligned in their commitment to vetted ecosystems, giving agencies the choice to modernize without disrupting workflows. Together, they strengthen the insured acquisition experience from the first interaction, helping agencies grow with confidence and cleaner data.

Agencies can learn more about the HawkSoft + SALT integration and access FAQs at hawksoft.com/about/partners/salt.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft has been a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About SALT



SALT was co-founded by Dustin Parker and Jonathan Simmons. Dustin, an independent agency owner, saw firsthand how inefficient and error-prone customer acquisition had become, while Jonathan, a software engineer and product strategist, focused on simplifying agency operations through modern automation.

Built to solve the very challenges Dustin's team faced daily, SALT transforms messy, inconsistent intake into accurate, structured, verified client data from the start. Designed for both consumer self-completion and live phone intake, SALT gives agencies a faster, more reliable way to collect the information required for quotes and accurate submissions.

SALT integrates seamlessly into systems agencies already trust, helping them grow with cleaner data, fewer manual steps, and a dramatically smoother acquisition experience.

