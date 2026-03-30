EPG Adds Over US$100 Million in Series B+ Financing, Expanding Strategic Backing for Global AI Data Center Growth

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPG has closed over US$100 million in Series B+ financing led by Decarbonization Partners, a joint venture between BlackRock and Temasek, Alibaba Cloud, and other strategic investors. The round builds on the company's Series B financing completed earlier this year and further strengthens its ability to support global deployment of AI data center infrastructure.

Founded in 2004, EPG specializes in modular data center solutions that integrate power, IT, and cooling systems. Its prefabricated modular business model enables faster deployment, lower environmental impact, and improved delivery certainty for customers. The new financing will support EPG's next phase of international growth, including expanding R&D, manufacturing, and delivery capabilities.

As global demand for AI computing shifts toward high-density deployments and ultra-fast rollout, traditional construction models reliant on civil engineering face structural limitations supporting extreme power density and compressed timelines. Accordingly, modular solutions balancing deployment speed, energy performance, and sustainability are emerging as a critical pathway.

Alick Wan, Founder and Chairman of EPG, stated: "In the AI era, competition goes beyond computing power to delivery speed and energy efficiency. This funding will strengthen our global manufacturing and delivery capabilities to meet growing demand. By advancing prefabricated modular approach, we aim to turn complex engineering into scalable, reliable infrastructure solutions."

Dr. Meghan Sharp, Global Head and Chief Investment Officer of Decarbonization Partners, said: "Data centre demand is accelerating globally, driven by strong demand from cloud adoption and AI. EPG's prefabricated modular data center platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that supports a cost and energy efficient build out of data centre infrastructure. We're excited to partner with EPG's management team to support the next phase of growth as the business scales."

The B and B+ financing rounds follow a year of strong momentum as EPG advances its international expansion strategy. In 2025, the company delivered more than 200MW of prefabricated data center modules, including its first full-scope delivery project, a 60MW+ facility, one of the largest single projects of its kind in Asia. EPG also expanded its footprint with new offices in Japan, Thailand, and Dubai, while growing its workforce 87.6% year-on-year to support operations.

On Mar. 18, EPG upgraded and relocated its overseas headquarters in Singapore to Novena Square Tower, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the international market. As its platform continues to expand, 2026 will mark a turning point as EPG enters its next chapter of growth, scaling delivery capabilities to support high-performance AI data centers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.epg-module.com or contact [email protected]

About EPG

EPG is a Singapore-headquartered provider of modular and prefabricated data center infrastructure, powered by dual R&D centers in Singapore and Shanghai and advanced manufacturing hubs in Malaysia and China. With over 20 years of engineering expertise, EPG delivers innovative and sustainable solutions for hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise deployments across APAC, EMEA, and other global markets.

About Decarbonization Partners

Decarbonization Partners is a joint venture between Temasek and BlackRock focused on late-stage venture capital and early growth private equity investing in next-generation companies that provide solutions and technologies to help accelerate global efforts to achieve a net zero global economy by 2050. Decarbonization Partners combines Temasek and BlackRock's complementary platforms and expertise in sourcing and underwriting private investments, portfolio and risk management, and sustainable technology and analytics. Decarbonization Partners invests in a wide range of companies that have proven technology and need capital to scale. The partnership attracted US$1.40 billion in capital from a diverse set of over 30 institutional investors across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.