Epic Pass Lowers Prices for Gen Z to Make Hitting the Slopes Easier for Young Skiers and Snowboarders

New pricing for 13- to 30-year-olds offers a 20% discount off full-price Epic & Epic Local Passes

Season-long Pass Holders who buy early get 10 Epic Friend Tickets for half-off lift tickets

Skiers and snowboarders who visited on a lift ticket this season can save up to $175 on a 2026/27 Epic Pass

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major step to shape the future of skiing and snowboarding, Vail Resorts is doubling down on accessibility with new pricing for Gen Z and young travelers. Skiers and riders, ages 13 to 30, can now purchase the 2026/27 Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass for 20% less than standard pricing. Teens and young adults can score up to $220 in savings, with Epic Pass launching at $869 and Epic Local Pass at $649. All Passes for next season are on sale now at the lowest price of the year.

Skiers and riders at Breckenridge Epic Pass Pricing Chart 3/3/26

"The future of the sport depends on the next generation of skiers and riders, and it is our responsibility to create a more accessible pathway for them well into young adulthood," said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts. "We know that young travelers, especially Gen Z, are prioritizing experiences when deciding how to spend their time and money – and we hope to make skiing and snowboarding an easy decision for them."

To celebrate the social side of skiing, Epic Friend Tickets are back for a second season. Eligible 2026/27 season-long Epic Pass Holders who purchase early will get 10 Epic Friend Tickets. These 50%-off lift tickets are a popular way for Pass Holders to share their passion for the mountains with friends and family all season long. Pass Holders can also use Epic Friend Tickets for 25% off child lift ticket prices.

For guests ready to make the jump from a lift ticket to a Pass, Vail Resorts is offering another incredible way to save. Eligible skiers and riders who visited any of the company's 37 North American resorts with a lift ticket during the 2025/26 season can save up to $175 off the price of select Epic Pass products. With the new pricing, that means teens and young travelers (ages 13–30) could lock in an Epic Pass for as low as $694 or an Epic Local Pass for just $474.

Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass provide season-long access to dozens of world-class resorts and regional favorites, including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Mount Snow, Hunter and more. In addition to legendary skiing and riding, each season many of Vail Resorts' destinations host unforgettable live music experiences on mountain, with renowned DJs and artists. Plus, Vail Resorts is introducing a new wave of food and beverage experiences across its destinations, delivering elevated offerings and Instagrammable moments that reflect the energy and character of each resort. Guests with a 2026/27 Epic Pass receive 20% off on-mountain dining, making it easy for Pass Holders to explore dining experiences as memorable as the mountains themselves.

Visit epicpass.com to compare all 2026/27 Pass options, including local and regional Passes. Passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage.

IMAGES are available for media use here.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and Pass options at www.EpicPass.com.





SOURCE Vail Resorts