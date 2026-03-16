Vail Resorts to Bring My Epic Gear Experience to All Rentals

Company unveils plans to transform the rental experience for every skier and rider; multi-year roadmap to bring more choice, convenience and personalization to all gear rentals

Next season, anyone renting Demo skis or snowboards can pick their model from the best gear selection online across 12 resorts, and get premium gear technologies like BOA® ski boots; these features will roll out to all rentals for 2027/28 season

Company to drop My Epic Gear membership fee and maintain gear rental pricing

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts today announced plans to integrate the best features from My Epic Gear® into traditional gear rentals, as part of a multi-year effort to transform the gear experience for all skiers and riders.

Skier at Whistler Blackcomb

Over the coming years, Vail Resorts' rental outlets across its portfolio of mountain destinations and ski hills will offer expanded and upgraded gear and service options designed to improve performance, comfort and convenience for all guests. This will include the ability for anyone to choose a specific gear model (across Sport, Performance and Demo gear) online or in app. With the inclusion of premium rental technologies like BOA® ski boots and Step On® snowboard boots and bindings, guests will have confidence in the fit and performance of all aspects of their rental gear.

Other future offerings include an enhanced pick-up experience. When renting gear, skiers and riders will be able to select their delivery, in-store fulfillment or slopeside valet. After the first rental, and on any subsequent trips, the guest's preferred gear can be delivered or picked up, without the need for further in-store fittings or adjustments, dramatically reducing any lines and wait times. Enhancements to the digital experience will make it easier for guests to browse, book and manage rentals through one connected platform. Personalized profiles will archive past rentals and favorite gear, and use this information to provide gear recommendations. Vail Resorts will offer both daily and season-long rental opportunities as part of the program.

Specifically for next season, as an initial step in this multi-year roadmap, guests who book high-performance Demo rentals at the company's rental outlets across 12 participating resorts will receive the curated My Epic Gear experience without the membership fee. That includes the ability to select their preferred ski or snowboard model online, ahead of their arrival, from a large selection of the latest gear from top brands including Salomon, Stockli, Burton, and Rossignol. They will also have access to premium technologies like BOA® ski boots and Step On® bindings.

"We learned a great deal from My Epic Gear members over the past two seasons, uniquely positioning us to innovate the gear category and redefine the industry-standard for performance, comfort, convenience and consistency," said Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts. "Skiers and riders who use My Epic Gear appreciate choosing exactly what they want – from the most popular and latest high-performance gear. We're excited to expand that experience to all Demo rentals as a first step to enhancing the overall rental experience for everyone. While initially focused on guests who rent their gear, we believe these innovations will also be appealing to those who currently own their gear, especially if they are more infrequent skiers or riders."

Originally unveiled ahead of the 2024/25 season, My Epic Gear was a first-of-its-kind ski and snowboard gear membership program offered as an alternative to traditional rentals for guests visiting Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow. The program was highly regarded by members for its personalized, seamless access to premium gear.

Starting winter 2026/27, Vail Resorts-owned rental operations across those same 12 resorts will be re-branded My Epic Gear, bringing elements of the curated experience – like the ability to choose a specific model from a selection of premium gear – directly into the Demo rental experience without the $50 seasonal membership fee. Demo rental pricing will be generally consistent with typical Demo rental pricing, plus 2026/27 Epic Pass Holders can save 20% on all rentals with Epic Mountain Rewards. Passes for next season are on sale now.

At participating resorts next season, skiers and riders (ages 13+) booking Demo rentals will be able to:

Choose from current and recent-season top gear across 13 leading brands with access to more than 60 specific ski or snowboard models for a variety of conditions

Get complimentary access to premium technologies like BOA® ski boots and Step On® bindings

Book the entire gear experience in advance through a new, simplified digital booking platform at myepicgear.com

Select in-resort delivery or in-store pickup

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About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

SOURCE Vail Resorts