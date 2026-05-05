Summer Now, Winter Later; Four Reasons to Get an Epic Pass by May 25

Lowest price of the year ends May 25, with last chance for six Epic Friend Tickets

Pass Holders receive summer access to Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Beaver Creek and more as resorts start opening for summer operations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From scenic gondola rides and festivals this summer to unforgettable powder days next winter, Epic Pass delivers memorable mountain experiences year-round at an unmatched value. With the lowest prices of the year ending May 25, now is the time to buy an Epic Pass and start planning mountain moments this summer and beyond. With the price increase fast approaching, here are four reasons to act now and lock in your Pass.

Whistler Blackcomb

1. Epic Passes are at the Lowest Price of the Year

Epic Pass provides access to world-class destinations including Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Keystone and many more across North America and internationally, delivering unmatched flexibility. All 2026/27 Epic Passes are available at the lowest price of the year for a limited time, with prices increasing after May 25.

Epic Pass is available at $869 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $1,089 for adults, and $555 for children ages 5-12.

is available at $869 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $1,089 for adults, and $555 for children ages 5-12. Epic Local Pass is available at $649 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $809 for adults, and $425 for children.

is available at $649 for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $809 for adults, and $425 for children. Epic Military Pass is available at $215 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $620.

is available at $215 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $620. Epic Adaptive Pass is available at $543 for adults and $279 for children.

is available at $543 for adults and $279 for children. Epic Day Passes are available from $46–$97 per day, offering up to 65% savings compared to lift tickets.

Visit epicpass.com to compare all 2026/27 Pass options, including local and regional Passes. All 2026/27 Epic Pass products increase in price after May 25.

2. There are Two New Ways to Save

With new pricing for Gen Z and young travelers, skiers and riders ages 13–30 can now save 20% on the 2026/27 Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass, unlocking up to $220 in savings.

Skied on a lift ticket this year? Skiers and riders who visited any of the company's 37 North American resorts with a lift ticket during the 2025/26 season can save up to $175 on the price of select Epic Pass products.

3. It's the Last Chance for Six Epic Friend Tickets

To celebrate the social side of skiing, Epic Friend Tickets are back. May 25 is the last chance to get six Epic Friend Tickets with eligible season-long Epic Passes, offering 50% off lift tickets for friends and family throughout the season. Epic Friend Tickets can also be used for 25% off child lift ticket prices.

4. Save This Summer: Resort Opening Dates, Events & Epic Mountain Rewards

Epic Pass Holders don't have to wait for snow to enjoy all that these resorts have to offer. As Vail Resorts' destinations prepare to open for summer operations, 2026/27 Pass Holders can start enjoying the mountains months before winter returns with alpine adventures, on-mountain dining, live music, big views and more.

With Epic Mountain Rewards, 2026/27 Pass Holders receive 20% off summer experiences, including bike rentals, on-mountain dining, lodging, and golf at select resorts. Scenic summer gondola rides are also included with select Epic Passes at participating destinations, offering unforgettable views and easy access to alpine activities.

Planned summer opening dates and resort highlights include:

Whistler Blackcomb – Opening May 15

Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Top Summer Feast: Dine high at the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain, featuring alpine cuisine, live music, and sweeping mountain views.

Crankworx Whistler: Bringing together the best riders and biggest bike fans in the world for 9 days of racing from July 24–August 2, experience slopestyle competitions, Kidsworx events, bike demos and the chance to shred Whistler's trails with other like-minded bike fans.

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Downhill: Experience the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Downhill taking place Sept. 25–27 on Whistler Blackcomb's legendary 1199 trail.

Park City Mountain – Opening June 6

Park City Canyons Village Summer Concert Series: Catch live music starting on June 25, and then select Thursday evenings in July and August in Canyons Village, featuring local, regional, and national artists, plus additional performances as part of the Concerts on the Slopes series.

Vail Mountain – Opening June 12

Vail Summer Sessions: Live music returns July 24 & 25, featuring performances with Magic City Hippies, Marlon Funaki, Miki Fiki and more at the base of Gondola One.

Beaver Creek – Opening June 19

Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival: Start your summer with live blues music over Memorial Day Weekend. Feast on mouth-watering BBQ by renowned pit masters and wash it all down with craft beers.

BC Unplugged: Every Thursday from June 18-September 17, enjoy complimentary live music performances by national touring artists at the Beaver Creek Village stage.

The Alpine Table: Experience dining at its most elevated, literally and creatively, during The Alpine Table: A Night in the Aspens - a rare, two‑night culinary event July 17-18 set deep within a secluded aspen grove at 9,500 feet.

Keystone – Opening June 25

Keystone Bourbon & Bacon Festival: A weekend celebration of all things bacon and bourbon June 27-28, serving up bold flavors and bacon inspired cuisine.

Kindred Resort Grand Opening: Kindred Resort, a RockResorts hotel, opens May 7 as Colorado's newest luxury ski-in, ski-out hub, featuring Campfire Luxury, elevated dining and spa experiences, and the new home for Keystone ski and ride school.

Breckenridge – Opening June 12

Peak 8 Base Camp & Alpine Camp: Enjoy scenic chairlift rides, mountain biking, family-friendly activities like the GoldRunner Coaster and Alpine Slides, and Alpine Camp's elevated adventures at Peak 8.

Heavenly – Opened May 1

Sightseeing and Scenic Coaster Rides: Start summer at Heavenly with scenic gondola rides overlooking Lake Tahoe and alpine coaster rides, every weekend throughout May, with daily operations slated to begin on June 12.

Stowe – Opening June 20

Independence Day Celebration: With Stowe's 90th anniversary around the corner, the time to start celebrating is now. Visit Spruce Peak Village Green over July 4 to enjoy live music, entertainment, lawn games, food, craft beer, fireworks, and more.

Additional opening dates and event details can be found on resort websites.

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About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and Pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

SOURCE Vail Resorts