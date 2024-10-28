Interoperability is a team sport, and Epic looks forward to Oracle Health getting off the sidelines and joining the game.

VERONA, Wis., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 700 hospitals and nearly 10,000 clinics already live on TEFCA through Epic, millions of patients from coast-to-coast already benefit from improved clinical care through interoperability. When Oracle Health fulfills their pledge to become a TEFCA Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN), they will join Epic as well as MEDITECH, athenahealth, and many others that are already using TEFCA to enable better patient care.

As most know, Epic is the leader in healthcare interoperability, with 100% of its customers exchanging records. "Over 15 years ago, Epic was the first to introduce effortless interoperability to directly connect providers around the world in support of treatment. Its importance was so clear that over the next 6-8 years, most other vendors followed," said Matt Doyle, Epic's Director of Interoperability. "Today, providers using Epic exchange over 20 million patient records daily with other providers, HIEs, and government agencies like the VA."

In 2022, the US Department of Health and Human Services recognized Epic as a founding member of TEFCA. "We pioneered TEFCA because nationwide interoperability will save lives," Doyle continued.

Epic hopes that today's Oracle Health announcement indicates that they are finally ready to take interoperability seriously—and to deliver the technology that patients and providers deserve instead of making distracting, untrue statements.

Epic is a global healthcare software company that helps people get well, helps people stay well, and helps future generations be healthier. Founded in a basement in 1979 with three half-time employees, Epic is now the leading EHR software developer in the United States. Epic supports healthcare organizations in 16 countries, with more than 2,700 hospitals using Epic and over 190 million patients using Epic's MyChart patient portal to manage their care online.

